Sakamoto Days chapter 131: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 131 will be released in Japan on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter, readers saw Sakamoto finally realize that Rion was Uzuki's second personality. It could have been Uzuki's way of dealing with her loss, or it could have been because he was the one who killed her. But now that Uzuki seems to have escaped, Sakamoto will have to come up with a new strategy to apprehend him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sakamoto Days chapter 131 will likely show Sakamoto's next course of action

Release date and time of Sakamoto Days chapter 131

Sakamoto as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action-comedy mangas currently being published. It has delighted fans for weeks with its amazing action sequences. However, the next installment of the series may slow things down as there is a need to come to terms with the shocking revelation made in the previous chapter.

The upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 131 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8 am, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, August 20, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5 pm, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, August 21, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, August 21, 2023

A quick summary of Sakamoto Days chapter 130

Akira as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

The previous chapter opened with Shin questioning Uzuki about his identity. This irritated Uzuki, who then disclosed that he had been waiting for them a long time and had placed an $8 million bounty on Sakamoto to expedite their meeting.

Kashima appeared angry that Uzuki's motivations had been tainted. But when he attempted to attack, Akira chopped his arm into pieces. Akira was overwhelmed by the fact that she could meet her aunt again, but Sakamoto explained to her that it was Uzuki's second personality, not Rion. After all, he had seen Rion's lifeless body.

The fight between Sakamoto's group and Kashima continued, but the latter was soon taken down. Kashima had joined Uzuki in the hopes of creating a new and just world, but recent developments had left him perplexed. As his body collapsed, he chose to become a suicide bomber.

Amane, being quick on her feet, was able to slice the device, but it turned out that Kashima was hiding another bomb. While Sakamoto dealt with it, Uzuki took advantage of the situation to kidnap Akira and flee, but not before promising to provide Sakamoto with an explanation later.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 131?

Uzuki as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Spoilers for Sakamoto Days chapter 131 are currently not available. However, it appears that the Bangkok arc has concluded, which could explain the one-week break. So, when the manga resumes, readers can look forward to the start of a new arc, potentially situated in Japan.

There is still much to explain in the manga, with the most important question being what happened between Rion and Uzuki and why Rion had to die. Uzuki was opposed to taking lives and was only seeking to protect the orphanage children.

On the other hand, it remains to be seen what happens to Akira. She is currently overwhelmed because she believes she has been reunited with her aunt. Once she comes to her senses, she might try to take Uzuki's life again in Sakamoto Days chapter 131.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.