Frieren anime episode 9: Release date and time

The eagerly anticipated Frieren anime episode 9 is set to release on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST, on Nippon Television and its affiliated syndications. Global audiences can stream the episode on several platforms, including Crunchyroll, Netflix, and others, with English subtitles.

The previous episode of Frieren anime saw the Elfen Mage killing the demon at the dungeon. Elsewhere, Fern and Stark were worried about the town's safety and planned to rescue Frieren. On the other hand, Graf Granat found himself captured by Lord Lugner. However, Fren and Stark came to his rescue, while Frieren confronted Aura the Guillotine.

Frieren anime episode 9 will show Frieren's battle against Aura the Guillotine

Release date and time

As mentioned, Frieren anime episode 9, titled Aura the Guillotine, will be released on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST on Nippon Television and its affiliated networks. Notably, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be available for the international audience on various platforms after a delay of one hour at the following times:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, November 3 8 am Central Standard Time Friday, November 3 10 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, November 3 11 am Brazil Standard Time Friday, November 3 12 pm British Summer Time Friday, November 3 4 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, November 3 5 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, November 3 8:30 pm Philippines Time Friday, November 3 11 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, November 4 12:30 am

Where to watch Frieren anime episode 9

Fans residing in North, South, and Central America, Africa, Europe, India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and other regions can relish Frieren anime episode 9 on the Crunchyroll platform.

Apart from Crunchyroll, the episode can be streamed on Netflix in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and other regions. Additionally, fans can enjoy Frieren anime episode 9 on Bilibili, Muse Asia, Aniplus TV, iQIYI, Amazon Prime, and other platforms in selected countries.

A brief recap of Frieren anime episode 8

Episode 8 of Frieren anime kicked off with the white-haired mage easily defeating the demon who came to kill her in the dungeon. Displaying her experience as a mage, Frieren effortlessly overwhelmed her foe. Elsewhere, Fren and Stark feared for the town's safety and planned to rescue their master from the dungeon.

However, they weren't aware of the fact that Frieren had already broken out of the cell. On the other hand, Graf Granat saw through Lord Lugner's deceitful nature and prepared to take him down. But the latter's strength posed too much for Graf, and he was captured.

Frieren, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

On their way to Graf's mansion, Fren and Stark met Frieren, who conveyed the whole scenario to them. She instilled in her party confidence and told them that they could take down demons at their present strength. As for her, she buckled herself up to face Aura.

At Graf's mansion, Lord Lugner told Granat how much he hated the "geniuses" who trampled over the norms. He then threatened Granat to lower the town's defenses so that Aura and her demon army could take over the town. At that moment, Stark arrived at Graf's mansion to rescue him.

Fern casts magic on the demons (Image via Madhouse)

He confronted Lord Lugner using his axe, while Fern cast a magic similar to Zoltraak's attack. The demon was surprised by the mage's attack, which was designed to kill demons. Fern's magic powers reminded him of the demon of Frieren, whom he had faced in the past.

Lord Lugner distinctly remembered the elfen mage and called her "Frieren the Slayer". The episode finally ended with Frieren ready to confront Aura and her army of demons.

What to expect in Frieren anime episode 9

Frieren, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Given how the previous episode ended on a cliffhanger, Frieren anime episode 9 will see the Elfen Mage fighting against Aura the Guillotine. The episode is expected to adapt chapters 18–19 of the manga and showcase Aura's abilities. Overall, fans can expect a visually stunning episode with lots of action.

