Frieren anime episode 9: The Elfen Mage confronts Aura, Fren and Stark defeats Lugner and Linie

Frieren anime episode 9 was released on November 3, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST. Titled Frieren the Slayer, the episode saw the Elfen mage confront one of the Seven Sages of Destruction, Aura the Guillotine. Additionally, the latest installment highlighted Fren and Stark's strengths, as they respectively took on Lord Lugner and Linie.

The episode beautifully captured the iconic moments from Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's manga series and brought them to life with stunning animation. Undoubtedly, the episode saw Madhouse Studios demonstrating their excellent animation skills as each frame exhibited greatness.

Frieren anime episode 9 highlights: Frieren faces Aura and her undead army

Frieren anime episode 9, titled Frieren the Slayer, began with Graf Granat expressing his heartfelt gratitude to Stark and Fern for saving him from Lugner's wrath. As such, he pardoned them for the incident involving Frieren and Lugner in the town. Moreover, he understood that the elfen mage didn't kill the guard at the dungeon.

When Granat learned Frieren's name, he realized that she was the same mage from the party of heroes who saved the town from Aura the Guillotine and her undead army during his grandfather's time. The history was on the verge of repeating itself as the veteran mage locked horns with Aura once again after 80 years to save the same town.

Aura

Frieren anime episode 9 then shifted to a different location, where Frieren prepared to face Aura and her army of undead. The demon king's subordinate marshaled her undead troops to infiltrate the town. However, the elfen mage's presence momentarily halted her plans.

Nonetheless, she exclaimed that she had the upper hand in the battle, given the vast number of undead she controlled. Frieren acknowledged that Aura had become stronger than she was before. But it was all the more reason she wanted to kill her.

Aura's undead soldiers

Back at Granat's place, the general mentioned that Aura's "The Scales of Obedience" was the pivotal reason why they were not able to defeat the demon for all those years. Frieren anime episode 9 then revealed the secret behind Aura's power.

The Scales of Obedience granted Aura the ability to control anyone whose mana was lower than hers. Considering she possessed a vast amount of mana, it was practically impossible to defeat her for the majority. In the 500 years of Aura's reign, nobody possessed a greater mana than her. Hence, she remained undefeated.

Frieren

Frieren anime episode 9 then brought the audience back to the battlefield, where Frieren successfully lifted the spell from some of the undead soldiers. While the demon girl was surprised to see the mage's action, she knew that performing a complex magic negation spell could greatly exhaust one's mana.

As such, she asked the elfen mage why she had performed such a spell. Reminiscing back, Frieren mentioned that Eisen once scolded her for blasting away the undead soldiers. However, a futile exchange of words helped her remember that the demons don't have the ability to understand human emotions. As such, she prepared herself to kill Aura without mercy.

Fern and Stark display their strength and succesfully defeat Lugner and Linie

The scene in Frieren anime episode 9 shifted to Granat's place, where Stark proposed to bring Frieren back to the town to deal with Lugner and his subordinate. He felt that it was by sheer luck that they were able to defeat them before.

But as they headed outside, they got ambushed by Lugner and Linie. The demon lord Lugner demonstrated his blood magic, which pierced Fern and pinned her to the wall. On the other hand, Linie mimicked Stark's moves and charged at him with an axe.

A still from the episode

After a few exchanges of words, Fern managed to break free from Lugner's spell and fired a quick magic spell, which caught the demon off guard. What followed next in Frieren anime episode 9 was a sheer spectacle as Lugner went full-throttle against Fern.

Elsewhere, Linie thought she had defeated Stark. However, the red-haired warrior possessed a tenacious will. After getting back on his feet, he asked Linie where she learned to use the axe like his master, Eisen.

Stark

The demon revealed that she possessed the ability to mimic one's actions by memorizing their mana flow. Since he encountered Eisen a long time ago, she could mimic the strongest warrior's techniques. Frieren anime episode 9 then saw Stark surpassing his limits to overwhelm Linie.

At the same time, Fren unleashed a powerful version of Zoltraak to obliterate Lugner. The episode ended with the demon lord Lugner perplexedly looking at Fern, who somehow reminded him of Frieren.

