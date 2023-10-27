Frieren anime episode 8: The Elfen Mage displays her strength and prepares to battle Aura

Frieren anime episode 8 was released on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 11 pm JST on Nippon TV's Friday Anime Night timeslot. Produced by Madhouse Studios, the episode captured some of the best moments from the manga and brought them alive in a visually stunning manner.

In the latest episode, Frieren displayed her sheer strength to obliterate a demon in the dungeon. On the other hand, fans witnessed how Fern followed the footsteps of her master, as she cast a powerful magic spell on the demons. Undoubtedly, the Frieren anime episode 8 episode was filled with high-octane action and captivating moments.

Frieren anime episode 8 highlights

Frieren anime episode 8 kicked off with Lord Draht, one of the demon subordinates of Aura the Guillotine arriving at the dungeon to kill the Elfen mage. He wanted to kill Frieren since she was deemed the sole obstacle in Lord Lugner's plan. However, the Elfen Mage warned Draht that she was stronger than even Aura.

Brushing Frieren's words aside, the demon used a magical wire to try beheading her. However, the elfen mage with all her experience concentrated her mana onto her neck to prevent the decapitation. Draht acknowledged that a normal mage would have lost their life in that attack, but he was also confident in his ability to pierce through Frieren's mana.

Frieren kills the demon (Image via Madhouse)

However, he didn't anticipate the mage's attack and lost his arm. Pouncing on the chance, Frieren quickly untangled the magical wires and sliced Draht's other arm before finishing him off. Following her victory, the elfen mage thought of reporting the incident to Graf and killing the other two demons as well to receive a pardon.

However, as she walked out of the dungeon cell, she saw the prison guard dead. Frieren anime episode 8 then moved to a different location and saw Fern and Stark deeply engrossed in conversation. Both of them were concerned about the town's future and planned to get their master out of the prison.

A still from the episode (Image via Madhouse)

The red-haired warriors feared that they weren't strong enough to take on enemies like Lord Lugner. He recalled how Lugner didn't pay any attention to either of them but Frieren during their last encounter. It was as if he could take them out at any time. That said, neither Fern nor Stark wanted to back down as heroes.

Frieren anime episode 8 then shifted to Graf's mansion where Graf Granat saw through the deceitful nature of Lord Lugner. As such, his warriors surrounded the demons. However, they were no match for a demon's power, as Lugner obliterated them all, leaving only Graf alive, because he needed him to uplift the town's protective barrier.

Frieren, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Elsewhere, Fren and Stark had almost reached the Graf's Mansion when they saw Frieren, wearing a dark cloak. The mage told them everything about the dungeon's incidents, including how Draht killed the prison guard.

But given how a demon's body disappears upon their death, the whole situation of a dead guard with nobody else inside the dungeon marked Frieren as a potential suspect. As such, she had no other choice but to hide her identity from the crowd in Frieren anime episode 8.

Frieren, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

When Frieren expressed her desire to leave the town, Fern reminded her about the demons on the loose. The elfen mage then asked both Fern and Stark to take care of the two demons and assured them that they were not weaker than those demons.

As her new party members went off to prepare themselves for the battle, the Elfen Mage sensed a powerful mana emanating from a far distance. She sensed the mana to be of Aura the Guillotine's. Although Frieren hated facing strong enemies like Fern and Stark, she had to do the "unpleasant" job sooner rather than later.

Stark and Fern comes to Graf's rescue in Frieren anime episode 8

The location in Frieren anime episode 8 shifted to Graf's mansion where Graf Granat was seen captured by Lord Lugner and his subordinate. Lugner explained to Graf about his love for magic, as well as his distaste for "genius" individuals such as Flamme.

He then asked Graf about the unique spell with which he could lower the town's protective barrier and pave the way for Aura and her army. When the general refused to answer him in Frieren anime episode 8, Lugner threatened him and gave him time to ponder over his decision.

Stark, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Once Lugner left the room, Stark entered and tried freeing Graf from his shackles. However, the demons quickly returned and asked the red-haired warrior to leave. However, Stark wasn't a warrior to back down, so he wielded his axe and faced Lugner. The demon's abilities threw the warrior off-guard and he found himself pinned against the ground.

That being said, Stark was successful in creating an opening for Fern who released devastating magic at the demons. Lugner was astonished at how a mere human being managed to slip past his subordinate, Linie's mana detection technique.

Fern, as seen in Frieren anime episode 8 (Image via Madhouse)

Upon close analysis, Lugner realized that Fern's magic power was akin to Zoltraak, only it was designed to kill demons. In Frieren anime episode 8, Fern's stance and magic reminded Lugner of a mage whom he fought against in the past. That Mage turned out to be none other than Frieren.

The episode ended with Lugner reminiscing about "Frieren the Slayer", while the Elfen mage was seen confronting Aura the Guillotine and her vast demon army. Hovering in the air with a wand in her hand, the Elfen mage wanted to slay Aura.

