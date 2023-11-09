Oshi no Ko chapter 132: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 132 is set to be released on Wednesday, November 22, at 12 am JST. As announced by the manga series, it will be going on a break next week. Following that, the upcoming chapter will be released a day earlier than the usual release schedule. Fans can read it on the MANGA Plus app.

The previous chapter revealed Ai Hoshino's past and how Ichigo Saitou managed to recruit her into B-Komachi. Following that, Aqua met Ayumi Hoshino, Ai's mother. Ayumi revealed that she was jealous of Ai. Hence, she chose to stay away from her to prevent herself from doing something awful to her daughter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 132 release times in all regions

Ayumi Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 132 will be released on Tuesday, November 21, for most fans worldwide. As for fans residing in Japan, the upcoming manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, November 22, at 12 am JST. The release date and times for the chapter will subsequently vary depending on the different time zones.

The upcoming Oshi no Ko chapter will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7 am Tuesday November 21 Central Daylight Time 9 am Tuesday November 21 Eastern Daylight Time 10 am Tuesday November 21 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Tuesday November 21 Central European Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday November 21 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday November 21 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday November 21 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday November 22

Where to read Oshi no Ko chapter 132?

Fans can read Oshi no Ko chapter 132 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. The application allows users to access all the chapters of a series. However, one can only read a chapter once. The only exceptions to this rule are the first three and the latest three chapters, which fans can read as many times as they want.

Recap of Oshi no Ko chapter 131

Ichigo Saitou and the guarantor in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 131, titled Atonement, saw Ai reveal her past and how she became an idol. After being bored with living in a facility, Ai fled to Tokyo, hoping to find a job. That's when she found Ichigo, who wanted to recruit her into B-Komachi. As part of it, he had to end up paying a large amount of money to a lady at Ai's facility to become her guarantor.

The chapter later saw Aqua confronting his grandmother, Ayumi Hoshino. She revealed that she loved her daughter but had to stay away from her due to jealousy. Her boyfriend in the past took a particular interest in Ai when she was about eight or nine years old. This made Ayumi furious at the man and jealous of her daughter. With that, she expressed her gratitude to Aqua, as she did not believe she deserved to meet her grandson.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 132?

Hikaru Kamiki as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 132 may see Ai reveal how she met Hikaru Kamiki through the DVD. She started off her story with how she joined B-Komachi. Hence, the upcoming chapter may reveal how Ai happened to start going to Lala Lai Theatrical Company. That was the place where she seemingly happened to meet Hikaru. Thus, the upcoming chapter could build up to that.

That said, there is a good chance that the manga may not reveal further details about Ai's past now and will save it for later.

