What happened to Sasuke in Boruto chapter 84? Explained

Boruto chapter 84 finally delivered the much-awaited appearance of Sasuke Uchiha, a character whose presence had been conspicuously scarce in the latter half of the Boruto manga. In his last appearance in chapter 80, Sasuke, along with Boruto, embarked on a journey to devise a strategy against Eida's omnipotence.

The subsequent three-year time skip left fans in suspense about Sasuke's whereabouts. Chapter 84 not only unveiled his return but also shocked readers with his unexpected transformation into a tree. This turn of events raises questions about Sasuke's fate and the intricate plot developments in the evolving narrative of the Boruto manga.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Boruto manga.

Boruto chapter 84: How did Sasuke become a tree?

Sasuke as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto chapter 84 finally reveals what happened to Sasuke by showing him turned into a tree. This development came after a sequence of events that unfolded over several chapters, beginning with chapter 80. In this installment, Boruto and Sasuke strategically left the village to devise a plan to counter Eida's omnipotence. The narrative then transitioned into a three-year timeskip, during which Sasuke remained conspicuously absent in chapters 81–83.

The veil of suspense surrounding Sasuke's whereabouts was lifted in chapter 84, where the once-mighty shinobi was revealed to have been turned into a tree. This peculiar transformation was first introduced in chapter 82, showcasing the Claw Grimes derived from the Ten-Tails. These grimes, serving as Code's henchmen, had a distinctive ability to bite shinobi, resulting in their bodies sprouting into trees, with certain body parts protruding from the woody encasement.

The unraveling of events leading to Sasuke's arboreal state remained shrouded in mystery. However, Kashin Koji's involvement in Boruto's training hinted at a possible encounter between Sasuke, Boruto, and Code during the three-year timeskip. It is speculated that Sasuke fell victim to one of the Claw Grimes during these encounters, culminating in his transformation into a tree.

Boruto chapter 84 took an unexpected turn by revealing the supposed evolution of the Ten-Tails into four new enemies bearing a resemblance to various characters from the Boruto series, including one that notably resembled Sasuke. This has sparked fan theories suggesting a connection between Sasuke's genetic material and the Ten-Tails, speculating that the entity gained access to Sasuke's DNA through the process of him turning into a tree.

Boruto chapter 84 further unfolded as Boruto confronted these new enemies emerging from the Ten-Tails, engaging in a formidable battle. The narrative expanded to the Hokage's office, where Kawaki and Sarada engaged in a heated argument regarding Boruto's actions.

As Boruto chapter 84 progressed, Boruto found himself trapped by the newly emerged enemies, seeking assistance from the White Karma user. However, Code seized the opportunity to escape, leaving Boruto alone to face the humanoid forms that had manifested from the Ten-Tails. But Bortuo did manage to escape in the end by using the Flying Thunder God technique.

Final Thoughts

Boruto chapter 84 has unfolded a gripping saga of mystery, revealing Sasuke's shocking transformation into a tree, intertwined with the enigmatic evolution of the Ten-Tails and the emergence of formidable foes. As the narrative intensifies, fans are left eagerly anticipating the next chapters while also wondering exactly what happened to Sasuke during the timeskip.

