Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 spoilers: Sasuke's fate revealed as Boruto faces new enemies

While Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 is set to be released on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, the spoilers and leaks for the same have arrived online. With every new chapter released, fans were left worried about Sasuke's status, however, the upcoming chapter is set to finally reveal his whereabouts.

The previous chapter saw Boruto use his new technique Rasengan: Uzuhiko to use the Earth's rotation against Code. This caused Code to become disoriented and flee back to the Ten Tails' location. Fortunately, Boruto had planted a toad on Code to surveil his location and track the Tailed Beast.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 spoilers.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 spoilers and raw scans: Kashin Koji makes his return

Boruto and Kawaki as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

As per the spoilers for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4, the upcoming manga chapter will be titled "Awakening." The manga is set to pick up from the events of the previous chapter as Boruto could still be seen in front of Kawaki. That's when the toad with Boruto informed him that they needed to hurry if they wanted to get hold of Code.

Boruto immediately used his grandfather Minato Namikaze's Flying Thunder God Technique to travel to where the Ten-Tails was located. Surprisingly, the Ten Tails suddenly disappeared. Instead, a new enemy emerged, which even Code was clueless about. He was so unaware of the person that Code was led to think that it was Bug. But Boruto corrected him, telling him that the enemy was the "God Tree."

The new enemy engaged Boruto in a fight and pushed him against the wall. In response to that, Boruto used his lightning release to create some distance between them, however, his attempt was futile. The enemy immediately went for the kill, but Boruto managed to escape the ordeal using the Flying Thunder God Technique.

Upon teleporting, Boruto sensed a new chakra as he immediately turned to look at the sky where he found another enemy. Moments later, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 spoilers revealed two more enemies. Out of the two, one had his face hidden as Boruto seemed especially wary of him.

Sarada Uchiha as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 spoilers then shifted their focus to the Hokage's office where Kawaki and Sarada could be seen going back and forth, arguing about Boruto. Sarada did not want to let Kawaki take control of the Hidden Leaf Village. With that, she made it clear that they needed to help Boruto take down Code.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 spoilers shifted its focus back to Boruto's fight with the new enemies as the protagonist tried a sneak attack but failed. The enemy used a lightning release jutsu against Boruto, however, he managed to negate it using his Rasengan technique. Nevertheless, Boruto got trapped and cornered by the four enemies.

Code as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Given that the enemies weren't aligned with Code, Boruto asked the White Karma user to help him. However, Code saw this as an opportunity to escape and left Boruto alone with the enemies. With no hope left, the toad asked Boruto to escape immediately.

Just as he was about to make his escape, one of the enemies stated something:

“Our ego has just awakened, and our overflowing curiosity and thirst for knowledge has surpassed our instincts to eat you...for now. Wherever you run, wherever you are in the world, you can never escape your destiny.”

With this, it seemed like the four new enemies had, in fact, emerged from the Ten Tails as its humanoid forms.

As for Boruto, he managed to escape Ten Tails' location and reached his hideout. Surprisingly, his arrival was awaited by none other than Kashin Koji, who was last seen during his fight against Jigen. The final panel of the chapter revealed that Sasuke had become a victim of a Claw Grime's bite as he had been turned into a tree.

With that, Boruto apologized to Sasuke, saying:

“I’m sorry. You're gonna have to wait a little while longer...uncle Sasuke!”

Final thoughts on Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 spoilers

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 spoilers finally revealed the statuses of Kashin Koji and Sasuke Uchiha. While fans were worried that both characters had passed away, the upcoming chapter is set to reveal their whereabouts. This would finally allow fans to breathe a sigh of relief. That said, Sasuke's condition looked terrible. Hence, Boruto may soon have to come up with a method to cure him.

