10 strongest Boruto characters post Time Skip ranked 

With the start of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, fans have gotten the first look at the Boruto characters after the time skip. While the statuses of all characters are yet to be revealed, there seems to be quite a change in the strength rankings. Therefore, we will take a look at how the characters rank in strength after the time skip.

That said, we will only be accounting for characters that have appeared in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga. Thus, despite the fact that characters like Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura, Gaara, Killer B, etc. might still be alive, they would not make the cut. Hence, let's take a look at the strongest characters in Boruto after the time skip.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Shikadai to Daemon: 10 strongest Boruto characters after Time Skip

10) Shikadai Nara

Shikadai Nara as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shikadai Nara, similar to his father Shikamaru, is adept at manipulating shadows and pinning down opponents. Through that, he can restrict his opponent's movements and also control them. In the second part, fans can see him use the technique on several Claw Grimes, meaning that he has become stronger in time. Fans also should not forget that he is a Chunin, meaning that he is stronger than his Genin acquaintances.

9) Konohamaru Sarutobi

Konohamaru Sarutobi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Considering that Konohamaru Sarutobi is yet to be shown fighting in the second part, it is difficult to assume that he has become stronger. Hence, by judging his previous strength, one can state that he is clearly stronger than a Chunin Shikadai Nara when he himself is a Jonin-class ninja. He is adept in using Fire-style jutsu and the infamous Rasengan. As evident from the first series, Konohamru is also quite skilled when it comes to Taijutsu.

8) Shikamaru Nara

Shikamaru Nara as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Shikamaru Nara is the current Hokage after Naruto Uzumaki was trapped in another dimension. Given his set of skills in manipulating shadows, it is very clear that he is stronger than Konohamaru.

While he is obviously more adept at using jutsu than Shikadai, he can also use his techniques to strangle a person or pick up giant objects using his shadows. In addition, he is one of the smartest people in the Hidden Leaf Village, meaning that he can always come up with a strategy to take down his opponents.

7) Mitsuki

Mitsuki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

While Mitsuki is yet to be shown fighting in the new manga, one should remember that he has the ability to use Sage Transformation, and could go into Sage Mode if he wants to. Considering how strong the Sage Mode is, despite the drawbacks to his body, he cannot be considered weak. There also remains the possibility that Mitsuki may have trained his body to become used to the Sage Mode.

One should not forget that Mitsuki is a synthetic human, meaning that Orochimaru could have made him better during the time skip.

6) Sarada Uchiha

Sarada Uchiha as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

At the end of the first manga series, fans got to see Sarada Uchiha unlock her Mangekyo Sharingan. While she is yet to receive any training for the same, it is to be assumed that she did unlock two new abilities with the Mangekyo Sharingan. Additionally, after the release of the latest chapters, it seems quite obvious that Sarada has become stronger and more adept at using the Sharingan.

5) Code

Code as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Considering that Code has the White Karma, it is evident that he is stronger than Jigen. That said, he cannot absorb jutsu like the Otsutsuki can, which is the only drawback to White Karma. Hence, Code is quite powerful and possibly could have been the strongest in the series, if it weren't for the cyborgs created by Amado and the other Otsutsuki vessels.

4) Eida

Eida as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Being infused with the DNA of Shibai Otsutsuki, Eida gained the power of clairvoyance by awakening the Senrigan in her left eye. Additionally, Amado's modifications made her irresistible to any person who was not her relative or Otsutsuki.

If one were to try and resist this ability, they could face various effects like vertigo, high fever, etc., all of which lead to eventual brain damage. Thus, she could have any person under her control. Lastly, she had the ability to rewrite reality, which is what helped her switch Boruto and Kawaki's lives.

3) Kawaki

Kawaki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

After Amado reapplied the Karma on Kawaki, Kawaki reattained the powers of Isshiki without the risk of getting taken over by his soul. Thus, as the Karma advanced, Kawaki was able to use Isshiki's powers like Sukunahikona and Daikokuten. In addition, Kawaki was a Celestial Being-Human hybrid. This meant that he was not affected by Eida's Senrigan influence. This effectively made him stronger than the cyborg.

2) Boruto

Boruto as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto's appearance in the series' second part has made it pretty clear that he is one of the strongest characters in the series. Being able to use the Earth's rotation in his own jutsu is no small task. With such a jutsu, he had effectively become too overpowered, helping him defeat a foe like Code in mere seconds. In addition, he may have some other tricks up his sleeve, which may be revealed soon enough.

1) Daemon

Daemon as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

While Daemon is yet to be shown fighting in the new series, he is known to be the strongest character in the manga. After being infused with the DNA of Shibai Otsutsuki, Daemon gained the Shinjutsu ability to turn an opponent's attack on him against them.

The worst part is that he does not need to be in contact with the person he is set to attack. The extent of his powers is quite evident from the fact that he was able to defeat Code easily. Additionally, Eida stated that Daemon was the only person capable of defeating her except for the Otsutsuki.

These were our picks for the strongest Boruto characters after the Time Skip. If we have missed out on any, do mention them in the comments.

