Boruto makes Code look like a joke in Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 is set to be released on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 12 am JST. Prior to its official release, spoilers and raw scans had been leaked, giving fans a peek into the highly anticipated confrontation between Boruto and Code. However, following the time skip, it is evident that Code, once a formidable adversary, is no longer a match for the young Uzumaki.

Boruto's attitude towards Code in the previous chapter had already made it abundantly clear that he had surpassed Code. He displayed no signs of anxiety or fear while talking down to this enemy, who had kept the shinobi of Konoha on edge for years. This shift in the power dynamic just goes on to show how beneficial it has been for Boruto to train with Sasuke during his exile. There are hints that Koji Kashin might have been a mentor as well.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 shows the young Uzumaki making a clown out of Code

Code as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the previous installment of Boruto part two, readers were left with a glimpse of Boruto's latest move, the Rasengan Uzuhiko. He seemed determined to kill Code if he did not do as he instructed. Now, in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3, fans will get the opportunity to witness this new technique in action.

Interestingly, the chapter will kick off with Boruto extending his generosity, offering Code another opportunity to surrender and take him to the Ten Tails. However, Code will continue to underestimate Boruto, dismissing his newfound power and thus setting the stage for their confrontation.

According to the raw scans of Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3, Boruto, in his base form, will easily dominate Code, who, on the other hand, has had his limiters removed.

One of the most striking elements of this battle will be Boruto's incredible speed, which will leave Code struggling to land even a single blow. Boruto will make Code appear as if he is dancing in this rather one-sided battle before sending him flying with his Rasengan Uzuhiko.

It is a wonder what heights Boruto will reach once he starts using his Karma. It will be interesting to see if Kawaki has managed to reach a similar level of power as Boruto or whether he too will become someone not worthy of consideration, as Ten Tails might emerge as the new antagonist

Fans can also look forward to a deeper explanation of the mechanics behind the Rasengan Uzuhiko in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3, as this new technique simulates a unique kind of rotation. Boruto's new attack will not end with just a blow but will continue to affect his enemies, leaving them disoriented.

X user amused at Code's shameful defeat in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 (Image via X/@Bolt_TheGOAT)

It would not be an exaggeration to say that the after-effects of this attack in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 will forever tarnish Code's image as a threat unless he decides to do something drastic in the future. For the time being, Code will decide to make a strategic retreat from the battlefield.

Eida and Daemon will return in this chapter, as will Sarada, Himawari, Kawaki, and others.

