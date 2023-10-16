Boruto: Ikemoto ruined Sarada so much, there's no going back

The Boruto series from the Naruto franchise has enraptured fans worldwide with its captivating storytelling, compelling characters, and intricate plotlines. However, the shift from Naruto to its sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, has ignited fervent debate among dedicated followers.
The portrayal of Sarada Uchiha's character development in the anime series has become a major point of contention among fans. Many argue that under mangaka Mikio Ikemoto, Sarada's depiction deviates significantly from her potential and the original concept envisioned by Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of Naruto.
Boruto: Ikemoto's Ruination of Sarada
Under Kishimoto's guidance, Sarada emerged as a promising character in Naruto Gaiden: The Seventh Hokage and the Scarlet Spring. She embodied the finest qualities of her parents, presenting immense potential to evolve into an exceptional shinobi and possibly even claim the title of future Hokage. However, Ikemoto's depiction of Sarada in Boruto has left numerous fans disheartened and disillusioned.
Fans have voiced concerns about the significant changes in Sarada's character as depicted in Boruto, which deviate from Kishimoto's original vision. These alterations encompass her appearance, attire, and demeanor, contradicting her established lineage as a Uchiha and her potential as a kunoichi. Fans argue that she no longer resembles her parents or the Uchiha clan, leading to a loss of identity and continuity within the series.
Ikemoto's depiction of Sarada's character has been inconsistent, often conflicting with her established traits. Critics argue that Sarada's behavior and appearance lean towards that of a troubled teenager, rather than reflecting her role as a dedicated and disciplined trainee in the shinobi arts. Additionally, her attire, which includes untidy clothing and high heels, is considered inappropriate for a young shinobi. Fans say that this undermines the potential for her to be portrayed as a powerful and respected character.
Fans of Sarada often criticize Ikemoto's portrayal for lacking depth and meaningful development. In contrast to Kishimoto's version, where Sarada was depicted as an esteemed shinobi with a burning ambition to become Hokage, Ikemoto falls short in harnessing her full potential.
Instead, Sarada frequently takes a backseat to other characters, receiving little attention regarding her growth, accomplishments, or individual strengths. This neglect diminishes her role and undermines the journey of this resilient and independent character.
Missed Exploration of Sarada's Potential Under Ikemoto
Sarada's character possessed great potential for growth in both her skills as a shinobi and her personal journey. However, Ikemoto's portrayal of her character fell short of fully exploring this potential. Fans express frustration at the missed opportunities to delve into Sarada's strengths, weaknesses, and the challenges she faces on her path in the shinobi world.
The disappointment among fans of the Naruto franchise regarding Ikemoto's treatment of Sarada Uchiha in Boruto: Naruto's Next Generations is evident. The deviation from Masashi Kishimoto's original vision and the inconsistent portrayal have caused a disconnect between the audience and how Sarada is depicted.
The situation becomes worse when the lack of depth and meaningful development overshadows our protagonist's potential as a central and compelling character. It is important to consider the concerns raised by fans and recognize the impact of mangaka Ikemoto's creative choices on the overall narrative and character dynamics.
The creative team ultimately holds the fate of Sarada's character in their hands. They must delicately balance the task of honoring the original source material while also providing an engaging and fresh narrative for fans to enjoy.
