Naruto Uzumaki's most valuable lesson, explained

Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto series is a shonen genre classic, full of heartfelt sentiments and valuable life lessons. It teaches the importance of protecting one's bonds, trying to understand people's hardships, and having the determination to never give up even in the most difficult moments.

The franchise features several highly inspiring characters, each with their own relatable story, but no one embodies Kishimoto's ethos better than the main protagonist, Naruto Uzumaki. Despite his personal experience of suffering and isolation, the young shinobi always persisted, seeking light even in the darkest despair.

Follow this article to learn a very important message Kishimoto conveyed through the future Seventh Hokage, once again reminding his readers that, rather than a tale about ninjas, his story is about how human beings can coexist and understand themselves.

The importance of fully accepting one's self is perhaps the greatest lesson Naruto taught to its readers

The Falls of Truth in the Land of Lightning

The Falls of Truth hosted a touching moment (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The prelude to the Fourth Ninja War features several major events, most notably Might Guy's overwhelming victory over Kisame as well as Konan's desperate resistance to prevent Obito from seizing Nagato's eyes.

In preparation for the incoming conflict, Naruto started training to control the powers of the Nine Tails sealed inside his body. As such, he reached the Island Turtle, a gigantic turtle that resides in the Land of Lightning, to practice under the guidance of Killer B, a more experienced jinchuriki.

As the first step to controlling a Tailed Beast is to be at peace with one's self, the young ninja needed to undergo the Falls of Truth, a peculiar waterfall where a person needs to concentrate to enter their mind. At that point, the individual's true self would finally appear.

In order to control the Nine Tails, the shinobi first needed to gain control over the hidden part of himself, the "Dark Naruto," who appeared from the waterfall. The protagonist started fighting with his alternate evil version, but because they were the same character, they were evenly matched.

Upon hearing Killer B's story from Motoi, as well as seeing the jinchuriki saving the latter's life, even though he tried to kill him years before, Naruto decided to take another run at the Falls of Truth.

As Dark Naruto surfaced, the future Seventh Hokage, with a confident smile, hugged his alternate version, causing it to vanish. By accepting his own darkness, he made it disappear.

Expand Tweet

Everyone has been harmed or rejected by someone else at some point in their lives, and as a result, they birth a dark self that embodies their grief, anguish, and hatred over these events. In his childhood, Naruto was seen as a monster by the citizens of the Hidden Leaf, as the Nine Tails that once ravaged the village was sealed inside him.

Orphaned by his parents and crushed by loneliness, he used his sorrow as motivation to get stronger and earn the trust of some people, like Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, Kakashi Hatake, Jiraiya, and Tsunade. After saving the village from Pain, all citizens started seeing him as a hero.

However, in order to bring true peace to the whole ninja world, he had to truly accept himself for the person he was. For too long, Naruto had refused to see that there was a part of himself filled with hatred towards the people who now consider him a hero but who in the past rejected and marginalized him.

Expand Tweet

After learning from B and Motoi's experience, Naruto understands that trying to hide one's unconscious anger and vengefulness will only strengthen it, to the point where it can no longer be controlled. Thus, Kishimoto's lesson through the ninja is that to truly succeed in life, people need to embrace even the worst parts of themselves.

Only by believing in themselves and their bonds with people can humans understand who they really are. For this reason, Naruto smiled in front of the dark self that represents his own pain and even thanked him, as it's due to that anger and hatred that he managed to become a better person and a stronger ninja.

Masashi Kishimoto's positive message of self-acceptance

The main protagonist of Kishimoto's story (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite his generally childish attitude, Naruto understood that negative feelings help people grow as much as positive ones. He understood that he couldn't face all the hatred of the world if he wasn't ready to face his own anger and defeat it.

The way the future Seventh Hokage embraces his dark side was a true life lesson, as instead of continuing to struggle with the unresolved anger within himself, he came to terms with it, acknowledging it as something he didn't have to feel ashamed for.

After showing his readers all the hardships the protagonist went through, followed by his long-craved success, Kishimoto portrayed the character facing his old demons. In a really breathtaking moment, Naruto proved that hating one's dark side is the same as loathing oneself. Instead, by accepting it, he obtained a whole new level of self-awareness.

Expand Tweet

What made this scene even more memorable is that Dark Naruto was, admittedly, right. The orange-wearing ninja's doppelganger wasn't a comically overexaggerated clone who boasted void menaces, but an honest voice that told nothing but the truth.

In a single instant, the Hidden Leaf's villagers forgot their animosity toward Naruto and began worshiping him as a hero, which was extremely hypocritical. Being angry for this wasn't wrong; it was completely rational. For this reason, Naruto couldn't win the fight with his dark self, as his doppelganger knew all of his moves and attack patterns in advance.

The future Seventh Hokage couldn't win that battle with just ninja techniques. He had to rise over his unhappy past, understanding that the world is full of hypocrisy and unfairness, but the only way to overcome one's demons and move forward is to embrace them and simultaneously believe in one's capacity to be their best self.

Kishimoto had his protagonist not pretend that his dark side was inherently evil and parted from his true self but acknowledge it as, for better or for worse, a part of his life experience. Dark Naruto was a metaphor for the ninja's introspection, allowing the main character to deal with his internal conflict in a healthy and truly inspiring way.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.