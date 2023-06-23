Top 25 strongest jutsu in Naruto, all time ranking

Naruto characters use their chakra to perform techniques named "jutsu." These techniques fall within three main types, i.e., ninjutsu (ninja arts), genjutsu (illusory arts), and taijutsu (martal arts). There are also special subcategories, such as dojutsu (visual techniques), senjutsu (sage techniques), fuinjutsu (sealing techniques), kinjutsu (forbidden techniques), and more.

Each jutsu has a different effect, and it may offer various pros and cons depending on the situation as well as the opponent. Unsurprisingly, most of the strongest jutsu in the franchise come from the final part of the series, when new powerful characters were introduced, and some of the recurring ones received remarkable boosts, immensely increasing their strength.

The most powerful jutsu in the Naruto series, ranked weakest to strongest

25) Kotoamatsukami

Shisui's Mangekyo Sharingan (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Shisui Uchiha's Mangekyo Sharingan could cast Kotoamatsukami, a genjutsu that allowed him to fully control someone's mind, with the target remaining unaware that he is being manipulated. Still, without being enhanced by Hashirama Senju's DNA, this technique can only be used once in a decade.

24) Truth-Seeking Balls

Obito using Truth-Seeking Balls (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Characters who possess the Six Paths Sage Mode can create the Truth-Seeking Balls, orbs that encompass all five basic natures of chakra. They hold an immense amount of destructive power, which is why they are able to instantly turn anything they touch into dust.

Truth-Seeking Balls can be freely shaped and used for both offensive and defensive purposes with exceptional results. They can nullify any ninjutsu they come into contact with, with the exception of Kamui or senjutsu techniques.

23) Sage Art Wood Style: Veritable 1000-Armed Cannon

Hashirama's Sage Mode-enhanced Wood Style is just devastating (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Before the latest arc, no ninja was as strong as "God of Shinobi" Hashirama Senju, the First Hokage. Further enhancing his Wood Style with senjutsu, he could create a titanic wooden statue equipped with a thousand hands. The destructive power is incredible since it allowed Hashirama to single-handedly overwhelm the combination of Madara's Perfect Susanoo and the Nine Tails.

22) Tailed Beast Ball Rasenshuriken

Six Paths Sage Mode empowers Rasenshuriken on a whole different level (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Combining one of his Truth-Seeking Balls with the Nine Tails' chakra, and adding Wind Style as well, Naruto Uzumaki can create a devastating attack. Its power far surpasses that of a regular Tailed Beast Ball, and can easily destroy the enormous stone orbs created by Madara's Chibaku Tensei.

21) Kamui (only the left eye)

With Kamui, Kakashi could warp away anything in an instant (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Kakashi proved himself to be an excellent user of Obito's left eye Mangekyo Sharingan. This power allows the user to warp away anything by merely focusing his glance on it. Defense against this technique is impossible, as the space-time barrier created by Kamui can't be stopped by any means.

Gradually increasing his mastery of the technique by the time of the Fourth Ninja War, Kakashi learned to use Kamui nearly instantaneously. Even characters of Obito and Minato's caliber couldn't track his fast execution. He also became able to teleport himself. Unsurprisingly, Kakashi's visual prowess even earned him praise from Madara Uchiha.

20) Kamui (only the right eye)

Obito's Kamui made him nearly unbeatable (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Obito's Mangekyo Sharingan allows its user to transfer everything into and from another dimension. The right eye, who remained in Obito's possession, enabled him to warp parts of his body into the Kamui dimension, making him phase through every attack as if he were intangible.

Owing to Kamui, Obito could virtually avoid any attack, no matter how powerful, with the only limit being his reflexes. He could also freely teleport himself, travelling nearly instantly to any location and capture his foes in the other dimension. However, in those instances, he can't phase through substance.

19) Genjutsu: Rinnegan

His special Rinnegan enabled Sasuke to perform incredible genjutsu feats (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Using the special Rinnegan that he received directly from Hagoromo Otsutsuki, the Sage of Paths, Sasuke could use a frightening visual genjutsu. With just a glance, this technique allowed Sasuke to take control of all the Tailed Beasts simultaneously, including a half of the Nine Tails.

18) Evening Elephant

With the Eight Gate, Guy overwhelmed Ten Tails jinchuriki Madara (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

This forbidden technique can only be used by those who became able to open all Eight Gates. By moving at extreme speed, the user performs a continuous assault of five strikes, creating a cannon of pressurised air.

When used by Might Guy, the first of the five strikes could already overpower Ten Tails jinchuriki Madara, with the impact burrowing a deep tunnel into the ground. The power of Guy's completed Evening Elephant was enough to break Madara's Truth-Seeking Ball shield, significantly injuring the latter.

17) Perfect Susanoo

Kakashi, Sasuke, and Madara's Perfect Susanoo forms (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Those who have awakened the Mangekyo Sharingan in both eyes can use Susanoo, a gigantic chakra avatar that defends its user and fights on his behalf. The strongest users can go even beyond, creating Perfect Susanoo, which is a colossal humanoid that acts as an extension of the owner's will.

Perfect Susanoo's raw strength is enough to easily destroy giant mountains. Users can also enhance their signature techniques by using them through the chakra avatar. If empowered with Six Paths chakra, a Perfect Susanoo increases its might even further, as seen with Sasuke and Kakashi's.

16) Linbo

Madara Uchiha using his Linbo clone (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Using Linbo, a technique unique to his Rinnegan, Madara can project invisible shadow copies of himself with the same abilities he has. The shadows can either defend Madara, giving the appearance of an invisible wall protecting him, or attack his foes, making it seem that an inexplicable force struck them.

Linbo clones can only be seen by Rinnegan wielders, or sensed by Six Paths Sage Mode users. The shadows have to return to Madara's body after a certain time, after which they must be recharged before they can be used again. With the complete set of Rinnegan, Madara can create four Linbo clones simultaneously.

15) Amenotejikara

Using Amenotejikara, Sasuke can become unpredictable (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Sasuke's special Rinnegan grants him the usage of Amenotejikara, a space-time technique that enables him to instantly swap any target with himself or another target. With this jutsu, Sasuke can be unpredictable, surprising his enemies and hitting them.

Amenotejikara can also be used to dodge traps or dangerous incoming attacks. Still, if the technique is performed several times in quick succession, Sasuke needs to recharge his Rinnegan before he can use it again. Moreover, the visual power doesn't work on targets who are too far away.

14) Chibaku Tensei

The result of Rinnegan Sasuke's tremendous Chibaku Tensei (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Rinnegan users can create a black sphere to pull everything around until an enormous stone satellite is created. After becoming the jinchuriki of the Ten Tails, Madara was able use a country-sized Chibaku Tensei, raining down the gigantic stones as projectiles.

The version of the technique performed by Rinnegan Sasuke was also impressive, as it captured and immobilized the Nine Tailed Beasts, including one half of the mighty Nine Tails.

13) All-Killing Ash Bones

Kaguya's All-Killing Ash Bones are absolutely lethal (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

This technique allows Kaguya Otsutsuki, the strongest individual in the series, to harden her own bones and fire them as projectiles. Any pierced target will immediately deteriorate at a molecular level. The victim ends up disintegrated, with the body reduced to a pile of ash.

It's impossible to survive the effect of All-Killing Ash Bones. Kaguya can use this technique in combination with Yomotsu Hirasaka to surprise her foes with a quick and unpredictable barrage of bones launched through space-time portals.

12) Yomotsu Hirasaka

Yomotsu Hirasaka is an exceptional space-time technique (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

With this space-time technique, Kaguya can instantly teleport herself through portals. Using Yomotsu Hirasaka, the "Chakra Goddess" can even teleport her lethal projectile bones or warp a part of her body to grab the opponent from behind and then capture him in another dimension.

The portals are so fast and unpredictable that even Sasuke could not react in time to them. Only Kakashi was able to outspeed and counter Yomotsu Hirasaka with his own space-time dojutsu, the Six Paths-enhanced version of Kamui.

11) Kamui Shuriken

Using Kamui Shuriken, Kakashi successfully fended off Kaguya (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Using his Perfect Susanoo, Kakashi was able to create giant chakra projectiles imbued with Kamui powers. As the Susanoo launches them, they spin at extreme speed towards the target. Anything that gets directly hit is cut, and the surrounding area is immediately warped into the Kamui dimension.

While Kaguya's chakra arms were cornering Six Paths-enhanced Naruto and Sasuke, using this technique Kakashi get rid of them flawlessly. This says everything about the immense effectiveness of this jutsu, the perfect combination of Kamui's space-time powers and Perfect Susanoo's raw strength.

10) Kamui Lightning Cutter

Kamui Raikiri is one of the most effective techniques in the entire series (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

After obtaining Obito's Six Paths chakra and complete Mangekyo Sharingan, Kakashi upgraded his Lightning Cutter to a whole different level. The Six Paths chakra enhances the speed and power of the thrust, while Kamui's phasing effect keeps Kakashi safe. The enemy gets mutilated, as the pierced part of his body is immediately warped into the Kamui dimension.

This technique enabled Kakashi to perform an exceptional feat against Kaguya Otsutsuki, the strongest character in the franchise. Despite Kaguya having further increased her power and speed by absorbing chakra from the Divine Tree, Kakashi was able to blitz and permanently wound her, something that even Rinnegan Sasuke failed to do.

9) Night Guy

Might Guy blitzed and almost killed a Ten Tails-enhanced Madara (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

This move is undoubtedly the strongest taijutsu in the series. After opening the Eight Gate to fight against a Ten Tails-enhanced Madara Uchiha, Might Guy started emitting an enormous amount of red steam, as well as exerting his chakra, manifesting a red burning dragon around his body.

Guy then dashed towards Madara, moving so fast that his speed literally distorted the surroundings. Completely blitzed by such unreal quickness, Madara was struck with a tremendous kick. The attack almost killed the Ten Tails jinchuriki, completely obliterating half of his torso.

8) Sage Art: Super Tailed Beast Rasenshuriken

One of the most devastating attacks of the future Seventh Hokage (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

One of Naruto Uzumaki's strongest techniques, this jutsu involved him and eight of his Shadow Clones to create nine Six Paths-enhanced Rasenshuriken, which are further empowered with the chakra of each of the nine Tailed Beasts. A testament to the destructive might of this jutsu, it generated explosions so big that they were comparable to the curvature of Earth.

7) Six Paths Ultra-Big Ball Rasenshuriken

This technique surpasses even the memory of Ashura Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

This jutsu involves Naruto entering Six Paths Sage Mode and fully unleashing his Nine Tailed transformation. He then creates two Shadow Clones of the chakra avatar and has the two copies merge with the original to build an enormous construct with three faces and six arms.

After this, he simultaneously unleashes a Six Paths Big Ball Rasenshuriken and a Tailed Beast Ball Rasenshuriken, further empowered with additional natural energy. This jutsu was equally matched with Sasuke's Indra Arrow, with the clash between the two techniques having effects at the continental level.

6) Indra Arrow

Indra's Arrow is the absolute pinnacle of Sasuke's powers (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

After absorbing the Tailed Beasts' chakra, Sasuke used it to empower his Perfect Susanoo to an even higher level, creating a gigantic longbow and arrow with the properties of Lightning Style. The subsequent attack was so powerful that it matched Naruto Uzumaki's Six Paths Ultra-Big Ball Rasenshuriken despite Lightning Style being disadvantaged against Wind Style.

5) Six Paths Chibaku Tensei

The Six Paths Chibaku Tensei can create a new moon (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

This special technique can only be used by simultaneously touching the target with the Six Paths seals of Yin and Yang. The surroundings will be forcefully pulled onto the target, until the latter is crushed and sealed by an enormous stone, even larger than the one created by the standard Chibaku Tensei.

The Six Paths Chibaku Tensei was first used by Hagoromo and Hamura Otsutsuki to seal the body of the Ten Tails, creating the mooon. During the Fourth Ninja War, Hagoromo's spirit gifted Naruto and Sasuke with the seals. With Kakashi's decisive assistance, they managed to use the technique to seal Kaguya Otsutsuki once and for all.

4) Kamui (complete)

With both eyes, Kakashi has flawless defense and unstoppable offense (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Obito's Mangekyo Sharingan remained separated for most of the time, with the right eye staying with his original owner, while the left eye being transplanted to Kakashi. Many fans believe that the author purposely chose to keep this visual power split between two different users since it would have been too broken otherwise.

This assumption was proven correct when Kakashi obtained both eyes. Summoning a Perfect Susanoo imbued with Kamui powers, he was able to counter Kaguya several times, even better than how Naruto and Sasuke could do. Using Kamui, Kakashi was even able to overcame Kaguya's own space-time technique.

3) Infinite Tsukuyomi

The Infinite Tsukuyomi puts the entire world under a genjutsu (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Users of the Rinnesharingan can cast Infinite Tsukuyomi, the most powerful genjutsu in the series. A penetrating light shines across the entire world, enslaving every living being in an eternal dream. Meanwhile, the God Tree extracts chakra from the people until they are drained and converted into White Zetsu clones.

The obtained chakra can be used to generate a new Chakra Fruit, or be absorbed by the caster of the technique to empower himself. Rinnegan users can protect themselves and others from the shining light. Moreover, combining the Rinnegan and the chakra of all Tailed Beasts, it's possible to dispel the Infinite Tsukuyomi.

2) Amenominaka

Kaguya can literally rewrite reality (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Using her Rinnesharingan, Kaguya Otsutsuki could instantly replace the world with one of the six different dimensions she can freely move between. While space-time techniques move the user or their target to a destination, Amenominaka fully rewrites reality, with the consequences effecting everyone.

1) Expansive Truth-Seeking Ball

Kaguya's strongest move is the most powerful technique in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

After empowering herself with the chakra obtained from all the people trapped in the Infinite Tsukuyomi, Kaguya created an enormous Truth-Seeking Ball. The orb was so huge that even a mountain-sized Perfect Susanoo appeared to be small in comparison. This technique had enough destructive power to obliterate the entire world.

Final thoughts

The level of the techniques featured in the series skyrocketed (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Given the potential interactions between different characters and various techniques, it's not always straightforward that a jutsu is inherently stronger than another. Still, based on a jutsu's destructive or particularly advantageous effects (or a combination of both), it's possible to rank the most effective moves, at least generally speaking.

Many powerful techniques, such as Tengai Shinsei, Shinra Tensei, Impure World Resurrection, Izanagi, Wood Style: Wooden Dragon, Wood Release: Wood Clone, Dust Release: Atomic Dismantling, Afternoon Tiger, Flying Thunder God Technique, Tailed Beast Ball, and more, couldn't make the top 25 ranking. Still, they certainly deserve an honorable mention in the list.

