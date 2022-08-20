Naruto: Is the Ten-tails stronger than Kurama?

In the Naruto series, the main source of all ninjutsu techniques that grant shinobis the advantage on the battlefield is chakra. This chakra is present within everyone, and it can be utilized to carry out a wide range of defensive and offensive techniques.

In this series, there were extremely powerful beings that were made up of chakra called Tailed Beasts. Every shinobi village tried to get their hands on them in order to use their abilities. Shinobis would become jinchurikis, or vessels, and host these Tailed Beasts to utilize their powers.

Ever since the series ended, fans have been wondering if the Ten-Tailed Beast was stronger than Kurama, the Nine-Tailed Beast. Let's take a look at the Tailed Beast that is stronger and figure out why.

Naruto: Comparing the Nine Tailed Beast to the Ten Tailed Beast

The Ten-Tailed Beast is far stronger compared to the Nine-Tailed Beast in the Naruto series. This is a fact that has been established in the series. A look into the history of the Tailed Beast will make it clear for fans to understand why this is the case. Let’s delve deep into what Tailed Beasts are and their origins.

The Tailed Beasts were created long before the shinobis existed, and wars were rampant. There existed a God Tree, which was considered as their deity. Every few thousand years, this God Tree produced chakra fruit. It was, in fact, a seedling that the Otsutsuki clan had planted on Earth to collect every ounce of chakra that this planet had to offer. The clan members were forbidden from consuming this chakra fruit. However, Kaguya Otsutsuki consumed it and went on to have children as well. She decided that her sons’ chakra belonged to her and later fused with the God Tree to become the Ten-Tailed Beast.

Both Hagoromo and Hamura managed to seal the Ten-Tailed Beast into an object that later became the moon. But, later, Hagoromo sealed the Ten-Tailed Beast’s chakra within him, and he went on to become the first ever jinchuriki in the Naruto series. The Sage of Six Paths knew that releasing this chakra upon his death could pose a problem to the people living in peace. Therefore, he managed to split the Ten-Tailed Beast into nine different Tailed Beasts and gave them life.

Kurama is nothing but a being made up of vast amounts of chakra. However, the amount of chakra present is a mere fraction of the amount of chakra that the Ten-Tailed Beast had. The Ten-Tailed Beast in the Naruto series is said to be the source of everything that exists in the world. This Tailed Beast is capable of destroying the world if it wanted to. Kurama in Naruto stated that no matter what it throws, it will not be able to defeat the Ten-Tailed Beast.

The difference in power levels is far too high, which is why the Ten-Tailed Beast is stronger than Kurama in the Naruto series.

