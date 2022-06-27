10 best Naruto Uzumaki quotes that no one can forget

The Naruto series has been popular for dialogues that inspire people. Since this is a shonen anime and manga series, the characters and their lines are created in a manner such that the audience feels motivated by their actions when they read or watch the series.

The protagonist was once deserted and lonely, and people in his village also harbored a lot of animosity towards him for being a jinchuriki. He constantly fought against all odds and became the Hokage of the town.

Let’s look at some of his quotes that are etched in every fan’s memories.

“I’ll become a Hokage someday” and 9 other quotes by Naruto Uzumaki that are popular in the series

1) Destiny

The protagonist in his academy days (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

“If you don’t like your destiny, don’t accept it. Instead have the courage to change it the way you want it to be”

The protagonist is someone who has gone through a lot as a child. His parents were killed as soon as he was born, and the villagers constantly avoided him and spoke ill of him because he was a jinchuriki. He didn’t like Neji’s views on destiny and having to live the way he was destined to be. The protagonist encouraged him to create his path and become a shinobi that he could be proud of.

2) Fate

The protagonist when he was young (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

“If you don’t like the hand that fate’s dealt you with, fight for a new one.”

Most children in the village didn’t have to face what the protagonist went through in his early childhood. As a newborn baby, he was alone and didn’t have a mother who could care for him and nurture him. He was alone, and the Third Hokage that promised to take care of him didn’t do a great job either. He was not as talented as some of his peers, and despite all of this, he made an effort to become one of the strongest shinobis of all time.

3) Never give up

The protagonist never gave up (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

“Failing doesn’t give you a reason to give up, as long as you believe.”

One of the most common themes in the shonen anime series is persistence and the ability to overcome challenges. Naruto is someone who made everyone realize that there is no insurmountable problem, and everyone can become what they want to be if they put in the effort. Failing is a part of the process and allows people to learn from their mistakes, which is what he also believed.

4) Ninja way

"I never go back on my word, that is my ninja way”

This is one of the most famous lines in the series. He is someone who realizes the effects of loneliness. This is why he is someone who would do anything for a friend because he failed to have someone who was there for him when he needed them the most. He would never desert his friends, even if it means he needs to put his life on the line.

5) Failure

“People call me a failure. I’ll prove them wrong”

This was the protagonist's line during the fight against Neji in the Chunin Exams arc. Neji was the better shinobi in this fight since he trained a lot more than the protagonist did at that time. Neji was someone who also had the Byakugan, which he was able to utilize quite well. The reason why the protagonist said this was because he wasn’t as talented and made a lot of mistakes in his academy days. He wanted to redeem himself and become a stronger shinobi.

6) Dreams

The protagonist became the Hokage (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

“When you give up, your dreams and everything else, they’re gone”

The protagonist was someone that firmly believed in his dreams and constantly pushed his peers to become better shinobis. His dream was to become a Hokage, and he shed blood and tears for it. He is someone who thinks that people should firmly believe in themselves and their dreams because they give people a reason to live.

7) Strength

The protagonist protects his loved ones (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

“When people are protecting something truly special to them, they truly can become as strong as they want to be”

He is someone who realized that people could truly bring out their strength when their loved ones are in danger. He would do anything for them, and fans witnessed his strength when Hinata was in danger during the fight against Pain. Naruto got the Sixth Tail and overwhelmed Pain to save Hinata. Those who want to protect their loved ones will find a way to do so.

8) Hard work

The protagonist had to work hard since he joined the academy (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

“Hard work is worthless for those that don’t believe in themselves”

Hard work is critical when people want to accomplish things. When a person sets out to achieve their goals, one of the most important things is to believe in themselves. One thing that hinders growth is doubt and not believing in their abilities. The protagonist thought that one must have faith, work hard, and only then will one be able to achieve their goals.

9) Legend

The protagonist became the hero of his village (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

“People who continue to put their life on the line to defend their faith become heroes, and continue to exist on in legend”

The shinobi world is such that death is constant, and people must do whatever they can to protect themselves and their village. Naruto believes that those who believe in their ideals and are ready to put their life on the line for that are capable of becoming heroes. These are people whose names will be remembered by everyone for generations to come.

10) Hokage

The protagonist accomplished his goals (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

“I’m gonna be a Hokage someday. Believe it!”

This is one of the most famous lines in the entire series. The protagonist has gone through a lot and lost some of his friends. Such is the life of a shinobi. But, in these grueling years, he constantly improved his fighting ability and became one of the strongest shinobis in the series. He saved his village from numerous attacks and became the Hokage. He manifested it by constantly believing that he was going to be the Hokage.

