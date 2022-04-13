10 Sound Shinobi in Naruto, ranked

In Naruto, there are countless nations that have produced exceptional shinobis who are known for their immense prowess in Ninjutsu. Among these nations, one of them is the Otogakure, which is literally known as the Hidden Sound.

It was discovered by one of the legendary Sannin, Orochimaru, for the purpose of his insane experiments as well as to create his own personal army of Sound Ninjas.

Although they have not always been the strongest, Orochimaru’s experiments have helped them attain incredible feats that were enough to overwhelm their opponents.

Strongest Shinobis of the Hidden Sound in Naruto

10) Tayuya

Tayuya claimed herself to be the second most powerful member of the Sound Four. When it comes to berating people, she has no equal and wins the first position with flying colors. In terms of speed, she was the fastest in her group and also possessed quick reflexes.

Although she was skilled in Taijutsu, she preferred to fight her opponents at longer distances. She was branded with Orochimaru’s cursed seal. With her Demonic Flute, she was capable of wreaking havoc upon her opponents with her three gigantic ogres, also known as Dokis.

9) Sakon and Ukon

Sakon and Ukon are the notorious twin brothers in whom Orochimaru showed great interest. Due to their unique Kekkei Genkai, they were capable of breaking their body to a molecular level. Ukon usually sleeps inside Sakon's body and would appear by protruding from the upper back of the latter’s body.

Sakon was regarded as the most dangerous as well as the fastest by Orochimaru himself. After activating their cursed seal by Level 2, they can completely merge with their target’s body. In this state, they can kill their opponents by altering their body’s cell structure.

8) Kidomaru

Despite his laid-back personality, Kabuto stated that Kidomaru is one of the most intelligent amongst the Sound Four. Kidomaru possessed superior tactical prowess which he often used in figuring out the weakness of their enemies before engaging in combat.

Kidomaru was capable of generating extra limbs from his body, which also increased his overall strength. His spider webs were capable of restricting the movement of his targets and were also highly durable. Kidomaru had a plethora of techniques that were capable of dominating his opponents.

7) Karin

Karin became the subordinate of Orochimaru and helped him with his experiments. She was the warden of Otogakure’s southern hideout. As an Uzumaki, she has a tremendous life force that she often uses to help her allies.

Karin is also a formidable sensor-type shinobi, capable of discerning the locations of multiple targets and mapping their positions within her head. During the Fourth Great Ninja War, she manifested an incomplete version of Adamantine Sealing Chains that were capable of destroying Tobi’s wooden statue.

6) Suigetsu

Suigetsu is a former Shinobi of Kirigakure and a member of the Hozuki clan. He was captured by Orochimaru for his experiments and was imprisoned in his hideout.

He is widely renowned as the Second Coming of the Demon, due to his murderous intent which resembled the infamous Zabuza Momochi.

With his clan’s signature ability, he can transform his entire body into liquid and can bring it back to solid form at will. He also exhibited his prowess in Kenjutsu by wielding the Kubikiribocho, one of the legendary weapons from the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of Mist.

5) Jugo

Jugo is mostly known for his natural ability known as sage transformation, which granted him the ability to utilize natural energy without the arduous Senjutsu training. His unique and powerful Kekkei Genkai grants him extraordinary weapon-like appendages that are formed by secreting a special fluid from his body.

He can alter his limbs into various other weapons to increase his power as well as its lethality. In his fully transformed state, his abilities get enhanced to a monstrous level, where he loses his mind and enters a berserk mode.

4) Kimimaro

Kimimaro was the last surviving member of the Kaguya clan. Being a proficient member of the Kaguya clan, Kimimaro was capable of manifesting the clan’s Kekkei Genkai Shikotsumyaku.

It granted him the ability to manipulate his skeletal structure to generate an endless supply of bones from his body.

The bones that protruded from his body were stronger than tempered steel. Kimimaro also had tremendous mastery over Taijutsu as he demonstrated while fighting hundreds of Naruto’s Nine Tails-enhanced shadow clones. He was the most loyal subordinate of Orochimaru.

3) Kabuto

Looking at Kabuto’s service record with Root, Orochimaru became deeply impressed and made him his right-hand man. He spent most of his life as a spy and was impeccable in gathering valuable intel.

With exceptional prowess in medical ninjutsu, he has an impressive knowledge of the human body.

Kabuto can even sever the Chakra Pathway system to prevent a Jinchuriki receiving Chakra through its Tailed Beast. He mastered the Impure World Reincarnation to a whole other level by reviving dozens of shinobi from the dead at once, a feat that even the creator, Tobirama Senju couldn’t accomplish in his lifetime.

2) Orochimaru

Orochimaru founded Otogakure after defecting from Konoha. He started recruiting people and even gave them power-ups by branding them with his cursed seal. Experimenting with people and their abilities, he somehow developed his own forbidden technique that grants him longevity.

Orochimaru is also regarded as an extremely intelligent individual with an extensive source of knowledge. Among the three legendary Sannins, Orochimaru is undoubtedly the strongest.

1) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke was branded with Orochimaru’s cursed seal during the chunin exams. After an unlikely encounter with his elder brother Itachi, he wanted to become strong at any cost.

Sasuke deserted the village and voluntarily gave himself to Orochimaru for his experiments. He became the latter's subject to gain newfound strength.

Even the combined power of the Sound four, along with other notable members, isn’t enough to match the prowess that Sasuke holds. Being an Uchiha, he naturally possessed a powerful life force that, even without the powers of Orochimaru’s cursed seal, was in a league of its own.

