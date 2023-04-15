The winners of Narutop99, ranked in strength

­The winner of the Narutop99 Worldwide Character Popularity Poll has finally been decided. With 792,257 votes, Minato won the contest. As it happens, he will now be the protagonist of a short manga illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto. To celebrate the Narutop99, Kishimoto also drew a special art featuring the top 22 characters who earned more votes in the popularity poll.

On that note, this article will rank these characters from weakest to strongest. The rankings will be based on the Naruto series, considering only the single most powerful version of each character featured in the illustration. Feats and abilities from Boruto will not be considered.

From Hinata to Madara: Characters who won the Narutop99 poll, ranked weakest to strongest

22) Hinata Hyuga

Hinata (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

A member of the Leaf Village's Team 8, Hinata eventually became Naruto's wife later in the series. Although she initially started as a weak kunoichi, Hinata committed herself to getting stronger after being inspired by Naruto.

As part of the Hyuga clan, Hinata owns the Byakugan, which grants her vision near-360° around herself and allows her to target the foe's chakra pathway systems. Her best techniques are the Gentle Step Twin Lion Fists and the Eight Trigram Vacuum Palm.

21) Shikamaru Nara

Shikamaru (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Shikaku’s son and Asuma's disciple, Shikamaru, was a member of Team 10. Despite his lazy nature, Shikamaru is a competent shinobi who earned praise even from individuals much more powerful than him.

Combining his incredible intellect with the Nara clan's signature techniques, Shikamaru is a rather effective fighter. Exploiting full knowledge of the enemy and preparing beforehand, he was able to beat Hidan, a member of Akatsuki.

20) Neji Hyuga

Neji (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Despite being a member of the Hyuga clan's branch house, Neji was a prodigy. A testament to his superior potential, he learned to perform the clan's advanced techniques by himself. During the Fourth Ninja War, he sacrificed his life to save Naruto.

Neji's Byakugan was powerful, gifting him with increased penetrative vision. His taijutsu skills were notable and included the flawless execution of the Eight Trigrams Sixty-Four Palms as well as the Eight Trigrams Palms Revolving Heaven.

19) Sasori

Sasori (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Sasori "Of the Red Sand" was a member of Akatsuki. A master puppeteer, Sasori was able to beat and kill the Third Kazekage, who, at that point, was regarded as the strongest ninja in the Sand Village's history.

The Akatsuki member could control up to a hundred puppets together. Through the Third Kazekage's body, which he turned into a puppet, Sasori could use the Iron Sand techniques that he made more lethal by adding poison.

Sasori turned his own body into a living puppet, making him impossible to kill. However, his core is an exception, which he could still transfer to other puppets whereas needed.

18) Sakura Haruno

Sakura (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

A member of Team 7, Sakura became the wife of her comrade Sasuke. Initially, the pink-haired kunoichi lacked combat skills, but she notably improved after training under Tsunade's tutelage to the point where she eventually surpassed her.

Controlling her chakra, Sakura can access superhuman physical strength for devastating results, as well as use medical ninjutsu. She can use Tsunade's Strength of a Hundred Seal to further amp the scale of her abilities and summon the giant slug Katsuyu.

17) Rock Lee

Rock Lee (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Despite being unable to use ninjutsu and genjutsu, Rock Lee became a powerful fighter due to his devastating taijutsu skills, which he developed by undergoing personal training from his teacher Might Guy.

Lee's constant training allowed him to obtain incredible physical strength and speed, turning him into a master of Strong Fist and Drunken Fist. He was able to bypass Gaara's Shield of Sand and push him into a notable effort.

Moreover, Lee can open the Eight Gates to the Sixth Gate, which significantly enhances his physical prowess and gives him access to powerful taijutsu techniques such as Front Lotus, the Reverse Lotus, and more.

16) Deidara

Deidara (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

A member of Akatsuki, Deidara was able to beat Gaara despite fighting him in the desert. He also beat Isobu, the Three Tails, and was able to cause trouble for Cursed Seal-enhanced Sasuke despite having an unfavorable matchup against him.

Deidara allegedly declared his inferiority to Sasori. However, his words needed proper context. He tried to make Kakashi worry about Chiyo and Sakura so that he would go and help them, leaving Naruto alone against him.

At one point, Deidara openly challenged Sasori, implying that, in truth, he doesn't feel inferior to him at all. Additionally, Deidara's feats and his abilities with the Explosion Release indeed seem to be more impressive than those of Sasori.

15) Gaara

Gaara (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Being the jinchuriki of the One Tail, Gaara was trained to be the Sand Village's ultimate human weapon. He later became the Fifth Kazekage. Manipulating the sand and infusing it with his chakra, Gaara can defend himself and overwhelm his foes.

Even after the One Tail was removed from his body, Gaara's abilities didn't decrease. Instead, he managed to grow even stronger, with his sand-manipulating ability getting directly compared to the One Tail itself.

During the fight against the undeads brought back by Kabuto's Edo Tensei, he was able to beat his father, the Fourth Kazekage. He also assisted Onoki in beating Mu.

14) Jiraiya

Jiraiya (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

One of the Leaf's Three Legendary Ninjas, Jiraiya traveled the world in search of knowledge. Before sacrificing his life for the sake of the Leaf Village, Jiraiya became the personal teacher of his godson, Naruto Uzumaki.

A great ninja who was offered the position of Hokage several times, Jiraiya was a versatile fighter. His best techniques included Rasengan, as well as Summoning: Toad Mouth Bind and Wild Lion's Mane.

Jiraiya could use Fire Release: Flame Bullet and Earth Release: Swamp of the Underworld. Moreover, he could use Sage Mode to further enhance his techniques and physical abilities, although his mastery was only partial.

13) Shisui Uchiha

Shisui (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Shisui was one of the most talented members of the Leaf's Uchiha clan. His impressive speed earned him the moniker of "Shisui of the Body Flicker." His best field of expertise was genjutsu, which he had an outstanding mastery of.

As a skilled Uchiha, he had access to all the basic abilities of the Sharingan. Using his Mangekyo Sharingan, Shisui could cast Kotoamatsukami, a genjutsu that allowed him to fully control the target's mind without them realizing anything.

12) Sakumo Hatake

Sakumo (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Sakumo was an incredibly strong ninja hailed across the world as "Konoha's White Fang." He was the father of Kakashi, who idolized him, desiring to become a ninja as great as him.

Not much is known of Sakumo's abilities, but it was stated that his power significantly surpassed those of the Leaf's Three Legendary Ninjas, to the point where his name overshadowed theirs.

11) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

A genius member of the Uchiha Clan, Itachi joined the Akatsuki after murdering his entire clan. In truth, however, Itachi acted to protect Sasuke, his younger brother, and the Leaf Village. Itachi was extremely skilled with genjutsu, hand seals, and shurikenjutsu. His Mangekyo Sharingan granted the usage of Amaterasu and Tsukuyomi.

He could also use Susanoo and enhance it with the Sword of Totsuka and the Yamata Mirror. Even Orochimaru and Deidara were no match for Itachi. Unfortunately, the Uchiha was struck by a fatal illness that reduced his effectiveness. Still, he fended off a Cursed Seal-enhanced Sasuke and would have killed him had he wanted to.

He was able to fight Sage Mode Kabuto, although to do so, he exploited Sasuke's crucial help and the advantage of his reincarnated state, which gifted him with an immortal body and unlimited chakra.

10) Tobirama Senju

Tobirama (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Tobirama was the Second Hokage. He was able to beat and kill Izuna Uchiha, whose capabilities were, at least at one point, not inferior to those of his brother Madara.

Combining the Impure World Reincarnation and the Mutually Multiplying Explosive Tags, Tobirama summoned corpses to use them in kamikaze-like attacks with tremendous destructive power.

Tobirama could strike his enemy before he could react by combining the Flying Thunder God and the Shadow Clone Technique. He was also able to use advanced Water Release techniques.

9) Kurama, the Nine Tails

Kurama (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

The Nine Tails was the strongest of all the Tailed Beasts. A testament to his superior might, even with only half its power, Kurama remained strong enough to brutally overpower the joint effort of five other Tailed Beasts.

At its full power, Kurama was able to raise tsunamis and flatten mountains with a single swipe of one of its tails. Even with half of its power, Kurama could unleash devastating Tailed Beast bombs and destructive shockwaves.

8) Minato Namikaze

Minato (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Minato was the Fourth Hokage. An exceptionally gifted ninja, he single-handedly beat Obito and fended off the Nine-Tails, sacrificing his life to seal half of the beast into his newborn son, Naruto.

Hailed as "Yellow Flash," Minato easily outmaneuvered the Fourth Raikage using the Flying Thunder God, which allowed him to instantly warp everywhere he put his special seal. Moreover, he was the one who created Rasengan. He was also able to use Jiraiya's toad summonings, as well as barrier techniques, sensing techniques and sealing techniques, including the Dead Demon Consuming Seal.

The Fourth Hokage could use Sage Mode, but, by his own admission, his skills were limited and unacountable. Just before dying, Minato became the jinchuriki of half of the Nine Tails, but he couldn't use this power until his reincarnation.

7) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

The First Hokage Hashirama Senju was hailed as the "God of Shinobi" for his unmatched prowess. He was the original user of the fearsome Wood Release, with any replication paling in comparison to his capabilities.

Extremely versed in ninjutsu and taijutsu, he had an incredible life force and chakra, which granted him immense stamina and regenerative powers. Before the events of the Fourth Ninja War, no shinobi came close to Hashirama's might besides Madara, who was still notably inferior to him.

The scale of his abilities was unbelievable, and he was able to further enhance it with Sage Mode, allowing him to overpower the incredible combination of Madara's Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan and the Nine Tails.

6) Obito Uchiha

Obito (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Owing to his Mangekyo Sharingan, Obito could use Kamui to warp his body into another dimension, avoiding every attack by phasing through as if he was intangible. He could also use the same technique to travel instantly and capture his foes.

Obito was a dangerous user of Wood Release and Fire Release. Possessing Sharingan and Rinnegan, he could use Izanagi to summon the Gedo Mazo. Being empowered by White Zetsu matter and Hashirama cells, Obito's body had enhanced physical traits.

Additionally, his prowess with Kamui allowed him to simultaneously hold his own against Naruto, Kakashi, Might Guy, and Killer B. After becoming the Ten Tails jinchuriki, Obito obtained unbelievable powers, which made him even stronger than Hashirama.

5) Might Guy

Might Guy (Image via Studio Pierrot,, Naruto)

Guy's strenuous training enabled him to become an immensely powerful shinobi. He is the strongest taijutsu fighter in the entire series, with incredible speed, stamina, and physical strength.

His taijutsu skills allowed him to defend himself from Obito's Kamui even without using the boost of the Eight Gates. Using the Sixth Gate, he destroyed Kisame's 30% clone and fended off the Six Tails.

Using the Seventh Gate, Guy annihilated Kisame, despite facing his opponent in his favorable environment and not fighting with the intent to kill. Ultimately, the Eight Gate enhanced Guy's capabilities to godly levels, to the point where he could corner Madara in his Ten Tails jinchuriki form, almost killing him.

4) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

A reincarnation of Indra Otsutsuki, Sasuke is the co-protagonist of the series. Throughout the story, he obtained several power-ups, including the Cursed Seal, the Mangekyo Sharingan, and the Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan.

After receiving a special Rinnegan directly from Hagoromo, Sasuke gained the various techniques of the Six Paths, as well as Amenotejikara, a space-time technique that allows him to instantly swap any target with himself or another target.

Sasuke was able to combine Susanoo with other visual powers. He even evolved it into the immensely powerful stage of Perfect Susanoo. A master of Lightning Release, Sasuke can use enhanced versions of Chidori and unleash a devastating attack called Indra's Arrow.

3) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

The protagonist of the series, Naruto eventually realized his dream to become Hokage. An unpredictable and tenacious fighter, he gradually obtained the full powers of the Nine Tails, which he had sealed in his body since he was born.

Being the reincarnation of Ashura Otsutsuki and the jinchuriki of the Nine Tails, he has immense reserves of chakra, allowing him to perform devastating techniques such as Rasengan, Rasenshuriken, and Tailed Beast Bomb.

Upon unlocking the all-powerful Six Paths Sage Mode, Naruto's abilities and physical stats were boosted even further. He was also gifted with new techniques, including Truth Seeking Balls, Multiple Tailed Beast Bomb Rasenshuriken, and the ability to fly.

2) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

The leader of Team 7, Kakashi is a genius ninja who became the Sixth Hokage after being considered for the position several times. Kakashi excels in smartness, speed, and taijutsu. He is a master of ninjutsu, especially with regards to Lightning Release.

Owing to Obito's left eye, Kakashi could use Kamui to warp away any target into another dimension by focusing his glance on it. By the time of War arc, he learned to use the technique nearly instantaneously. Kakashi's Mangekyo Sharingan even earned him praise from Madara.

Despite not being a Uchiha, Kakashi can be regarded as the strongest Sharingan user in the series. Upon obtaining Obito's visual powers and Six Paths chakra, Kakashi's combat effectiveness surpassed even that of Naruto and Sasuke.

Kakashi developed a Perfect Susanoo imbued with Kamui powers and could use a Six Paths-enhanced Raikiri to pierce the enemy while keeping himself intangible. Moreover, Kakashi's flawless defense and unstoppable offense were crucial to beating the almighty Kaguya.

1) Madara Uchiha

Madara (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Madara was the strongest member and legendary leader of the Uchiha clan. Immensely versed in ninjutsu, taijutsu, and genjutsu, he was the only ninja who could compete with Hashirama, at least to a certain extent.

During the Fourth Ninja War, Madara was resurrected in his physical prime while also retaining the abilities he only had in his old age, including the Wood Release, which he stole from Hashirama, and the frightening Rinnegan.

Madara's Perfect Susanoo held tremendous power, allowing him to casually destroy entire mountains. Even while significantly holding himself back, Madara easily annihilated the Five Kage in a 1v5 battle.

After becoming the jinchuriki of the Ten Tails, Madara became almighty. He was able to perform country-sized Chibaku Tensei and use Linbo to project invisible copies of himself. Upon obtaining Rinnesharingan, he could cast the Infinite Tsukuyomi.

Final Thoughts

The Narutop99 popularity poll was a great success in terms of attendance, certifying that, even after many years since the last chapter of the original manga, fans are still fond of the franchise.

Given the many different techniques included in the series, some 1v1 matchups may have unpredictable outcomes. Still, characters ranked higher are generally stronger than those ranked below, especially if the comparison is between characters of very different levels.

In the final part of the story, some new characters were introduced, and a few among the recurring ones received remarkable boosts, increasing their strength at the highest levels.

