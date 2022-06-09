Can Naruto use the Flying Raijin jutsu?

Naruto is one of the most popular shonen anime and manga series of our time. The series has accumulated millions of fans across the world. The protagonist happens to be one of the strongest characters in all of anime, and he has an arsenal of impressive jutsus.

His father Minato Namikaze was also ridiculously strong in his time, and the person responsible for creating the Rasengan. He also learned some of the most technically-advanced jutsus like the Flying Thunder God technique, also called the Flying Raijin Jutsu. Very few can utilize this move, and fans have long wanted to know if Naruto can use this jutsu.

Let’s take a look at some of Naruto's impressive feats, and deduce accordingly if he is also capable of performing the Flying Thunder God technique.

Evaluating whether Naruto can use the Flying Raijin in the series

There is no doubt that the protagonist is one of the strongest characters in the series. Considering that he could go toe-to-toe with the likes of Kaguya Otsutsuki, his strength and capabilities should never be called into question. He is also someone who single-handedly beat Isshiki Otsutsuki using his Baryon Mode. To be able to thoroughly overwhelm someone like Isshiki is a feat that not many are capable of.

However, many fans want to know if he can perform the Flying Raijin jutsu since we do not have a clear-cut answer to the same. Before we get into that, let’s understand what the jutsu entails.

Flying Thunder God or Flying Raijin Jutsu is a technique that was created by Tobirama Senju. A time-space ninjutsu, it allows the user to mark targets with a “technique formula” and then teleport to these marked targets. The user can enter a dimensional void and teleport to any of the markers regardless of the distance between the two points. Naturally, the trade-off is that this technique takes quite the toll on the user since it requires a lot of chakra.

The protagonist in Six Paths Sage Mode

There is a common misconception that he can perform the jutsu since he was able to do so against Menma. However, the issue with that logic is that all of it was in Obito’s genjutsu. Since the incident was non-canon, we cannot consider it as confirmation. He never actually learnt the technique, and therefore never performed it.

In his Six Paths Sage Mode, his speed is ridiculously high and he can hold his ground even without employing a jutsu like the Flying Thunder God. Not only did the protagonist have impressive raw strength and speed to begin, but his abilities were further enhanced when he linked up with Kurama only increased his speed.

To sum it up, the protagonist does not perform the Flying Thunder God or Flying Raijin Jutsu technique in the Naruto series, but he certainly has mastered enough jutsus to emerge victorious even when faced with stronger and tougher opponents.

