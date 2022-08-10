Kakashi and his Sharingan have been an active topic of discussion among Naruto fans. He earned the nickname 'Copy Ninja' because of his ability to utilize the Sharingan and copy the techniques used by his opponents. The fanbase witnessed his skill for the first time when he was pitted against Zabuza, whose techniques were copied instantly.

However, most fans have questioned whether Kakashi lost the Sharingan after Obito's death. This is a tricky question to answer, but the events of the Fourth Great Ninja War should give the fanbase an idea of what went down.

Naruto: Did Kakashi lose his Sharingan after Obito's death in the series?

Fans are aware of how Kakashi received his first Sharingan. This was back when Rin, Obito, and Kakashi were teammates and were training under Minato Namikaze's tutelage during the Third Great Ninja War.

Obito had given one of his Sharingans to Kakashi when his left eye was impaired. Obito was confident that he was about to succumb to his injuries, so he decided to give his eye to Kakashi.

In the future, during the events of the Fourth Great Ninja War in Naruto, Kakashi ended up losing his first Sharingan to Madara. Naruto used his Sage of Six Paths Powers to restore Kakashi's eye. After this, Kakashi ended up getting his second Sharingan as well.

However, there was some confusion because Obito was dead at the time. Many fans believe that the way Kakashi received his second Mangekyo Sharingan was illogical.

However, few believe that Obito was able to use Kamui to transfer some of his chakra through his remains. In doing so, he temporarily granted Kakashi the ability to use two Mangekyo Sharingans.

After being able to use them for a brief moment during the fight against Kaguya Otsutsuki, there came a point when Kakashi's Mangekyo Sharingans returned to the original user, Obito Uchiha. This was when Kakashi lost the Sharingans. To sum up, Kakashi lost both his Sharingans after Obito's death in the Naruto series.

Kakashi became a Hokage and cared for Konohagakure to the best of his abilities. Despite the loss of his Sharingan, he was a competent shinobi and a great leader. His efforts as a Hokage seem to have been praised by everyone in the village.

Naruto fans questioned his abilities now that he lost both the Sharingans he once had. He couldn't use his signature move, the Raikiri, because he no longer had the eye. However, he was able to come up with another technique called the Shiden, which was very similar to Raikiri and it didn't need the Sharingan. His screen time slowly started to reduce, not because of his lack of strength but because the series had to focus on the current generation.

