Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 Spoilers and raw scans: Ten tails is finally found while Code makes his escape

While Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 is set to be released on Thursday, October 20, 2023, the spoilers for the same have already come out. As fans expected, they are set to see Boruto use his new technique Rasengan Uzuhiko. While the jutsu looks amazing, the technique still remains a mystery. However, some clever plays by Boruto helped him locate his target.

The previous chapter saw the Hidden Leaf Shinobi fighting Code's Claw Grimes. While Sarada and Kawaki helped out their fellow Hidden Leaf Village Shinobi, Boruto took on Code. He wanted to locate the Ten Tails and asked Code about the same. Given that Code remained silent on the tailed beast's location, Boruto proceeded to activate his new jutsu.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 spoilers: Boruto plants a bug on Code

Boruto as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

As per Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 spoilers, the manga is set to pick up from the events of the last chapter. Boruto approached Code with his new technique. However, Code tried to stop him from using his Claw marks. Unable to do so, Code ended up using his own hands to restrict Boruto's movements.

However, the moment Code held Boruto's arm, Rasengan Uzuhiko started wrapping around Code. The wind that could be seen around Boruto started wrapping around Code's left arm. Boruto tried to warn Code for the last time as he was certain that killing him was quite easy. Hence, he threatened Code that he would kill him if he wasn't going to lead him to the Ten Tails.

Nevertheless, Code felt unfazed and tried attacking Boruto with killing intent. However, no matter how many times Code attacked Boruto, he kept missing. Code believed that Boruto had just been dodging him. Thus, he kept attacking him repeatedly. That's when Boruto hit Code with his Rasengan: Uzuhiko.

While the jutsu wasn't properly explained, it has been described that the technique uses the chakra equivalent to the rotation of a “star.” Boruto used his jutsu to embed the chakra into Code via his attack.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 spoilers then saw Kawaki enter the scene. Code immediately tried to escape using his Claws, but Kawaki managed to use his dojutsu in time to cancel Code's escape plan. However, Code remained persistent and brought out one of his Claw Grimes to escape via the claws on its body.

Just as Code managed to escape, Shikamaru advised everyone to focus on the rest of the Claw Grimes. However, Kawaki wanted to confront Boruto after three years. Despite Kawaki’s bad mouth, Boruto was glad to see that Kawaki was doing fine and expressed the same.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 spoilers then revealed that Boruto had planted a toad on Code. Boruto was actively communicating with the toad to locate the Ten Tails. Fortunately, Code had gone back to the Ten Tails, allowing Boruto to finally locate it. However, after three years, the Ten Tails seemed completely out of chakra as Code had seemingly sucked out all the chakra from it.

Final thoughts on Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 spoilers

The end of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 spoilers saw Boruto locating the ten tails using a toad. Following that, Boruto could be seen weaving a hand sign. If fans remember, similar to the Shinobi summoning animals, the animals are also capable of reverse summoning their contracted human. Thus, there is a good chance that Boruto will reach Code's location in the next chapter.

