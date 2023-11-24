Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 becomes the most-read chapter of the year

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 continues the series' successful run and has managed to get over a million views on the Shueisha platform, MangaPlus. This is Shueisha's platform where people can read the manga online and it shows how much the new Boruto series has managed to become a major hit this year.

It's also worth pointing out that Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 has received a lot of praise in recent days because of how author Masashi Kishimoto managed to turn things around for the series. This recent news is another reminder that Boruto has managed to make a very prominent comeback in the manga industry.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 is the most-read manga chapter in the entire year on Shueisha's MangaPlus platform

Boruto Two Blue Vortex has been a massive comeback for the franchise (Image via Shueisha).

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 came out a few days ago with a lot of fanfare and positive reviews. It was also confirmed that it has had more than a million views on Shueisha's MangaPlus platform. It's worth pointing out that that makes this chapter the most read on the platform during the entirety of 2023.

It's a testament to what this time skip has meant for the franchise and how much Masashi Kishimoto's comeback to the series was needed. This new version of Boruto has managed to get a lot of people's attention, and the questions about what has happened to the likes of Sasuke and Naruto have added another layer of drama to the experience.

This is very important to point out because Boruto, Naruto's sequel, struggled to live up to people's expectations and felt underwhelming to large portions of the fandom. The Blue Vortex iteration has been a breath of fresh air for a lot of people for that reason alone.

The sales element of the story

Perhaps the biggest contrast between the positive reception and views that Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 has had is the fact that the sales of the manga have been on a steady decline since it officially started several years ago. While it is true that Boruto has always struggled to build a connection with fans, there is no denying that the recent course correction by Kishimoto should have helped on that front.

However, there is also an argument to be made that the changes made in Blue Vortex arrived a bit late and a lot of readers checked out long before. At this moment, the bulk of the series' readership base is loyal fans who have supported the manga through thick and thin. This could be the main reason for the decline in sales over the years.

