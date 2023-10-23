Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 has already proven that this time skip is a massive success for the franchise. The recent chapter is evidence of that, getting over one million views on the Manga Plus app. For those unaware, Manga Plus is Shueisha's app where people can read their series. Boruto has had a massive output in recent days, surpassing the likes of Dragon Ball, Jujutsu Kaisen, and One Piece.

Considering how much criticism the Naruto sequel has gotten over the years, the recent success of Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 is a testament to how the time skip has done this story a world of good.

Of course, these are still early signs but it shows how Boruto's journey is becoming all the more intriguing to the readers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 gets over 1 million views on Manga Plus

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 was long awaited by fans because it would continue where Code and Boruto's battle left off.

The aforementioned record makes the series rank higher than any other in the app. These include One Piece, which is ever-present in the first places, Jujutsu Kaisen, with the recent hype of the Sukuna battles, and Kagurabachi, which is one of the most popular new series at the moment.

For those not keeping up with the manga, Masashi Kishimoto has revamped the series with a time skip. This has given a lot of characters room to grow and develop, along with constructing a much more complex and interesting plot.

Boruto has become a much more interesting protagonist, with his conflict with Kawaki and Code being the driving force of the plot at the moment.

The latest chapter also took a lot of time to explain Boruto's new attack, the Rasengan Uzuhiko, which Code didn't manage to crack and it was said that it made the entire planet tremble.

While this could have ramifications on the power scale side of things, it makes a statement for the main protagonist at the beginning of this new part of the series.

The comeback of the series

Masashi Kishimoto's writing qualities were under a lot of criticism in recent years, especially during Naruto's final ara. However, the Minato one-shot and the recent Boruto manga have proven that he can still do it at the top level.

While this is something yet to be seen, the series at the moment is so promising that it could help fix a lot of the problems it had over the years.

The recent chapters, including Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3, with Code's actions, Boruto's radical development, and Naruto being trapped while having no confirmation about Sasuke's whereabouts are enough to keep people invested in the story.

And considering Boruto's quick work of Code, now there are a lot more things to keep an eye on moving forward.

