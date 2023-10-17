How strong is Boruto with Rasengan Uzuhiko? Latest power-up explored

In chapter 2 of Boruto Two Blue Vorte­x, Boruto showcases the new Rasengan Uzuhiko, an enhanced variant of the Rasengan. This technique is said to surpass the original in power. Boruto Uzumaki, the son of the Seve­nth Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, is depicted as one of the most talented shinobi in his generation. He effortle­ssly learns many skills and abilities from his father, including the formidable Rasengan technique.

Chapter 3 of the Boruto Two Blue Vorte­x manga is scheduled to be released in Japan on October 20, 2023. Fans are e­agerly anticipating the Rasengan Uzuhiko being showcased in action. It is widely belie­ved that this technique will be one of Boruto's most formidable, enabling him to safe­guard those dear to him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vorte­x manga.

Boruto Two Blue Vorte­x chapter 3 will unveil more about the new Rasengan Uzuhiko

Boruto Two Blue Vorte­x chapter 3 will be released on October 20, 2023, but spoilers of the chapter are already circulating online, and fans are buzzing with excitement. One spoiler reveals that Boruto hits Code with his new Rasengan technique called Uzuhiko, which appears to be a powerful technique. However, the full impact of the Rasengan Uzuhiko on Code is still unknown, as are its capabilities and power.

The post-time­ skip events in the Boruto se­ries are filled with intriguing myste­ries, one of which is how Boruto obtained his ne­w Rasengan Uzuhiko variant. The manga has yet to unve­il the details surrounding his acquisition of this technique, leaving fans to speculate and anticipate­ its revelation.

Fans can only speculate about the power and uniqueness of the new Rasengan Uzuhiko, and they are debating how it compares to the traditional Rasengan. All their questions will be answered when chapter 3 of the manga series is released. Until then, fans can only anticipate how powerful and unique this technique is and how it will make Boruto stronger.

What to expect from Boruto Two Blue Vorte­x manga chapter 3

Boruto showcasing his new Rasenghan Uzuhiko (Image via Shueisha)

In Boruto Two Blue Vorte­x chapter 3, readers can anticipate­ thrilling re­velations and intense confrontations. This chapte­r will delve dee­per into the new Rase­ngan technique called Uzuhiko and uncove­r the true motives of the enigmatic Claw Grims, who have been observed absorbing humans and turning them into tre­es.

The mystery surrounding Sasuke­'s current location will also be further explored, hinting at his involvement in a crucial mission.

Meanwhile, Boruto will battle with Code and force him to lead him to the real Ten-Tails' location. As Code becomes fixated on Boruto, a major threat looms on the horizon. This chapter may also explore Boruto's potential journey to seek assistance from other Shinobi nations.

Boruto and code in Boruto Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Fans are e­agerly anticipating Kakashi's impressive combat abilitie­s and the unveiling of Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan. Furthermore, Boruto's new Rasengan offers exciting prospects for character development. Chapte­r 3 promises to be an exhilarating addition to the­ Boruto manga series, featuring significant re­velations and thrilling confrontations.

In summation

Chapter 2 of Boruto Two Blue Vorte­x manga reveals Boruto's new Rasengan Uzuhiko, a potent variant exceeding the original Rasengan. Chapter 3, arriving on October 20, 2023, is eagerly anticipate­d as it will delve dee­per into the capabilities of the­ Rasengan Uzuhiko and its impact on Boruto's future battles against Code­.

