How strong is Boruto with Rasengan Uzuhiko? Latest power-up explored

In chapter 2 of Boruto Two Blue Vortex, Boruto showcases the new Rasengan Uzuhiko, an enhanced variant of the Rasengan. This technique is said to surpass the original in power. Boruto Uzumaki, the son of the Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, is depicted as one of the most talented shinobi in his generation. He effortlessly learns many skills and abilities from his father, including the formidable Rasengan technique.
Chapter 3 of the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga is scheduled to be released in Japan on October 20, 2023. Fans are eagerly anticipating the Rasengan Uzuhiko being showcased in action. It is widely believed that this technique will be one of Boruto's most formidable, enabling him to safeguard those dear to him.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga.
Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 will unveil more about the new Rasengan Uzuhiko
Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 will be released on October 20, 2023, but spoilers of the chapter are already circulating online, and fans are buzzing with excitement. One spoiler reveals that Boruto hits Code with his new Rasengan technique called Uzuhiko, which appears to be a powerful technique. However, the full impact of the Rasengan Uzuhiko on Code is still unknown, as are its capabilities and power.
The post-time skip events in the Boruto series are filled with intriguing mysteries, one of which is how Boruto obtained his new Rasengan Uzuhiko variant. The manga has yet to unveil the details surrounding his acquisition of this technique, leaving fans to speculate and anticipate its revelation.
Fans can only speculate about the power and uniqueness of the new Rasengan Uzuhiko, and they are debating how it compares to the traditional Rasengan. All their questions will be answered when chapter 3 of the manga series is released. Until then, fans can only anticipate how powerful and unique this technique is and how it will make Boruto stronger.
What to expect from Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga chapter 3
In Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3, readers can anticipate thrilling revelations and intense confrontations. This chapter will delve deeper into the new Rasengan technique called Uzuhiko and uncover the true motives of the enigmatic Claw Grims, who have been observed absorbing humans and turning them into trees.
The mystery surrounding Sasuke's current location will also be further explored, hinting at his involvement in a crucial mission.
Meanwhile, Boruto will battle with Code and force him to lead him to the real Ten-Tails' location. As Code becomes fixated on Boruto, a major threat looms on the horizon. This chapter may also explore Boruto's potential journey to seek assistance from other Shinobi nations.
Fans are eagerly anticipating Kakashi's impressive combat abilities and the unveiling of Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan. Furthermore, Boruto's new Rasengan offers exciting prospects for character development. Chapter 3 promises to be an exhilarating addition to the Boruto manga series, featuring significant revelations and thrilling confrontations.
In summation
Chapter 2 of Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga reveals Boruto's new Rasengan Uzuhiko, a potent variant exceeding the original Rasengan. Chapter 3, arriving on October 20, 2023, is eagerly anticipated as it will delve deeper into the capabilities of the Rasengan Uzuhiko and its impact on Boruto's future battles against Code.
