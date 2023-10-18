Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 gives Boruto his own Ultra Instinct mode

While Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 is supposed to be released on Friday, October 20, the spoilers for the same have already come out. The spoilers saw Boruto unveil his new jutsu - Rasengan: Uzuhiko, however, there was one other ability that left fans stunned.

After defeating multiple Claw Grimes, Boruto switched his attention to Code. He wanted to learn the Ten Tails' location, so he asked the White Karma user about the same. However, Code refused to reveal the location. Hence, Boruto activated his Rasengan: Uzuhiko to take him down.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 - Boruto's evasion of Code's attacks hints at an Ultra Instinct-like ability

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 spoilers saw Boruto going after Code with his new jutsu. However, Code managed to restrict his movements by holding his arm. Seeing that Uzuhiko's wind began circling his arm, Code left his hold and started attacking him.

However, something odd started happening with Code, as he was unable to hit Boruto. No matter how many times Code attacked, none of his attacks reached him. While one may be led to believe that Boruto was dodging Code's attacks, he was barely moving from his position. It hints at Boruto having attained a new ability similar to Goku's Ultra Instinct from Dragon Ball Super.

Goku's Ultra Instinct is a Godly technique in the Dragon Ball franchise that has an individual separate their consciousness from the body. It allows a person's body parts to move and fight independently without having the user think. Hence, the technique allows Goku to evade all forms of attack from his opponents without having to make any judgment.

Even within the franchise, there are only select characters like the angels and Goku who can use the ability. While the Gods of Destruction know about the technique, they themselves have yet to achieve that stage. Evidently, it is a very difficult technique to master.

Considering how Boruto evaded Code's attacks in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 3, there is a likely possibility that he too has a similar ability to Goku. That said, the manga chapter has yet to be published officially, so it is difficult to say what new technique helped Boruto attain the Ultra Instinct-like technique.

Bearing in mind that the only technique Boruto revealed was the Rasengan: Uzuhiko, there is a possibility that the attack-evasion technique was part of the new jutsu.

Before Boruto started evading Code's attacks in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 3, the protagonist had managed to make contact with the White Karma user. Thus, there is a chance that the minimal contact at the beginning either made Code slow or disoriented. It made it look like Boruto was able to evade all of Code's attacks quickly.

While, in reality, Code's disorientation may have led him to believe that Boruto was evading his attacks at full speed. However, he may have actually been attacking Boruto slowly, allowing Boruto to evade all of Code's attacks with ease. To learn more, fans will have to wait until Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 gets released.

