What does Uzuhiko mean? The mythology behind Boruto's Rasengan, explored

With the spoilers for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 out, fans got to see Boruto use his new technique, Rasengan: Uzuhiko. While fans have an idea of what the jutsu is capable of, there are still several mysteries surrounding the technique. Thus, many are keen to know more about the mythology behind Boruto's new Rasengan.

The previous chapter saw Boruto defeating multiple Claw Grimes, following which, he asked Code for Ten Tails' location. However, Code refused to reveal the tailed beast's location. Hence, Boruto was forced to activate his new jutsu called Rasengan: Uzuhiko. While Code believed that it was the same as Rasengan, the spoilers for the upcoming chapter revealed otherwise.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex - Rasengan Uzuhiko's name might be derived from Japanese Mythology

If one looks for "Uzuhiko" online, there isn't enough information that one may find. However, as per a post created by X user @MRrex_Jn, the name Uzuhiko might be derived from Japanese Mythology. The name refers to the God of Wind, Shinatsuhiko (Long Blowing Lad), also known as Fujin.

This was derived from the fact that when one translates the Japanese wiki of Shinatsuhiko, Uzuhiko is stated to be one of the former names of the God. That said, while Boruto gets surrounded by wind while using the jutsu, the technique itself uses the chakra of a star's rotation, which does not have much to do with wind.

Code as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, Amado once did state that the Otsutsuki God Shibai was capable of creating storms with a single arm movement. Hence, Boruto being able to blow away Code with such a technique could possibly be a reference to the Long Blowing Lad and the Otsutsuki God, Shibai.

How does Rasengan Uzuhiko work?

While the manga is yet to be released with official English translations, there is a lot one can decipher about the jutsu using the spoilers. Despite how Code perceived Boruto's new technique at first, the jutsu left Code imbalanced.

Boruto as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Boruto, Rasengan Uzuhiko used planetary chakra. He had successfully incorporated his Rasengan with the planet's rotation. Hence, the force that was causing Code's disorientation would only ever stop if the Earth stopped rotating. The only other option to stop the jutsu's effects was if Boruto were to stop it.

From this, it can be deciphered that what Code was feeling was not normal. Normally, no living beings are able to perceive a planet's rotation. However, Boruto was able to have Code feel the effects of the Earth's rotation.

Boruto as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Hypothetically, if a person were to experience Earth's rotation, they would feel rapid spinning motions at a speed of about 1670 kilometers per hour. This is bound to cause physical changes in a person's body, where one may have the sensation of being pulled outward.

This may instantly have the person feel light on their feet and heavy in their heads, causing them to fall down from imbalance. Additionally, the rapid rotation is bound to result in a drastic change in gravitational forces across the body. Overall, the person is bound to become disoriented.

While the jutsu seems quite overpowered at the time, it may have some side effects, which could possibly be explained in the next chapter.

