When will Boruto timeskip happen in the Manga? Timeline explored

With the release of chapter 78, it seems that Boruto is finally heading towards its timeskip, as all the elements that were part of the first episode are coming to the point of culmination. Thus, fans can expect the timeskip to happen in one of the upcoming chapters of the manga, as the story has been setting ground for the same for quite a while.

The previous chapter saw the protagonist fighting Kawaki due to his actions that led to Naruto and Hinata being trapped in another dimension. Sarada did come to help him. However, Boruto ended up saving her, due to which he got a scar. Following that, Konoha Shinobi came to their aid, soon after which Momoshiki took over his vessel and helped Kawaki escape.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga.

Boruto: Why do fans believe that the timeskip is set to happen soon?

The Boruto manga, written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, finally seems to be reaching its so-called timeskip era. The first chapter of the manga featured a confrontation between an older-looking Boruto and Kawaki as they were seen fighting over the Hokage Rock.

During the fight, Kawaki threatened his opponent that he would send him to where Lord Seventh was. Following that, Boruto was seen with a cut over his right eye, as he donned clothing that was similar to that of Sasuke all while wielding a blade that was also quite similar to his. Fans believed that both Naruto and Sasuke had passed away, as the seventh Hokage's son had taken over his master Sasuke's role as the village's protector.

However, in the manga, the events are finally coming to a culmination as several elements that were featured in the first chapter are becoming canon. Kawaki revealed how both Naruto and Hinata were sent to a dimension where time did not pass, meaning that they would neither age nor starve. Additionally, Boruto had already acquired Sasuke's Konoha headband, following which he got his eye scar while protecting Sarada.

Given the events that unraveled in the previous chapter, it is quite evident over what matter the two characters were fighting in the first chapter. Moreover, the protagonist is the only one left to acquire Sasuke's cloak and sword.

Therefore, fans believe that the timeskip is set to happen soon. If the pace of the manga resumes, fans can expect to see the timeskip happen by the second quarter of 2023, which is around April 2023.

However, if the manga again starts to develop the world after the fight between Konoha Shinobi and Kawaki, the timeskip could be delayed to as late as October 2023 or further.

If one observes the first chapter carefully, it is quite evident that they look somewhere close to the age of Naruto and Sasuke as seen majorly in Naruto Shippuden. Thus, there is a good chance that the timeskip will feature the two characters around the same age, meaning that the timeskip might have a time gap of around three or four years.

The same can be shown in the manga either through a hiatus or a special chapter featuring the same.

