Boruto all but confirmed to have made a Naruto Shippuden cameo in 2014

Following the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 2, fans were left stunned by the developments. The manga saw the protagonist confront Code about the Ten-Tails. He warned the White Karma user that he was unaware of the horrors that could be brought upon by the tailed beast. That said, Boruto himself had never seen Ten-Tails in person, or did he?

The manga's latest chapter convinced fans that the manga protagonist must have gone back in time and seen what Ten-Tails was capable of with his own eyes. While the theory seems too insane to be true, there are certain hints in the manga franchise that suggest that Momoshiki's vessel may have actually witnessed what the Ten-Tails was capable of.

Why Boruto may have made his cameo debut in Naruto Shippuden

After the release of the latest manga chapter, many fans looked back at Naruto's manga and managed to find an obscure silhouette in the background of a panel. The panel is from Naruto chapter 687 which saw Kaguya Otsutsuki and Zetsu confront Naruto, Sasuke, Kakashi, Obito, and Sakura.

After Kaguya pierced Obito with one of her rods, he was starting to disintegrate. While Naruto was trying to save Obito using his Sage of Six Paths chakra, Zetsu taunted Obito. During this scene, an obscure silhouette of a person could be seen in the background. While fans, at the time, concluded it to be a mistake on the mangaka's part, it could have been the biggest foreshadowing in the history of all manga.

According to fans, the silhouette was of Boruto, who had seemingly traveled back to the past and witnessed his father and master fight Kaguya Otsutsuki during the events of Naruto Shippuden. The chapter itself was released in 2014, while the first chapter of the sequel series was released in 2016. Thus, there is a slight chance that Mangaka Masashi Kishimoto must have made the silhouette in hopes of using it as a plot point in his sequel series.

Additionally, the panel in Naruto chapter 687 also contains a huge clue. The panel with the silhouette has Zetsu describe Obito by saying "hated by both ally and foe...no family or friends to mourn for him...he's all alone...with no legacy..." Surprisingly, the same description could be used to describe Boruto's situation. Considering that the silhouette was only shown in that panel, the Mangaka might have actually tried to foreshadow future events through Naruto.

The only issue with this theory is, how did Boruto manage to get back to the past. The anime series released an anime canon arc called Time Slip Arc. This arc saw Sasuke Uchiha and his student go back in time using a device to fight Urashiki Momoshiki.

While many fans might have ignored the arc's development, given that it's not a manga canon arc, the truth is that this arc proves that Time Leap does exist in the franchise's universe. Therefore, there is a good chance that the Momoshiki vessel must have used some sort of device or ability to go back in time.

Otherwise, there also remains a possibility that the protagonist must have unlocked the full potential of Jougan. Given that its abilities have not been disclosed, Jougan could end up having time-traveling abilities.

Likewise, there is also a theory that states that both Sasuke and Boruto must have gone back to the past to train. With possibly all Five Great Nations coming after them, the master-student duo had nowhere to run. Thus, they must have decided to go back in time, to a place where they weren't wanted men.

