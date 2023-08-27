Does Boruto turn evil after the timeskip? The change in reality, explained

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, fans witnessed the protagonist's renewed persona. While fans had gotten a gist of his character design in the first chapter of the original manga itself, this was the first time the series gave a hint of his personality.

As evident from the manga's second part, the protagonist seemed too serious, leaving fans to wonder if he had become evil. In the first part, the Seventh Hokage's son had a completely different personality, way different from how he acted in the recent chapter. So, has Boruto currently become evil in the manga?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Has Boruto become evil during the timeskip?

No, Boruto has not turned evil during the timeskip. The end of the manga's first part saw Kawaki trapping Naruto and Hinata in another dimension. He wanted to kill his brother because he was at risk of becoming an Otsutsuki. However, he knew that his adoptive parents would stop him from doing the same, so he trapped them.

When the shinobi from the Hidden Leaf Village tried to catch Kawaki, he had Eida switch his place with his adoptive brother. With this, Kawaki became the Seventh Hokage's son. Meanwhile, everyone was manipulated into thinking that the titular protagonist was the outsider and the one who "killed" the Seventh Hokage Naruto and his wife, Hinata.

From that point onward, Boruto has been on the run from the Hidden Leaf Village shinobi alongside Sasuke Uchiha. While Sasuke had also been manipulated by Eida's ability, he decided to help his "former" student at Sarada's request. Hence, both fled away from the village and were seemingly training for years to possibly defeat Kawaki and Code when the time would arrive.

Considering that the blond protagonist has been possibly training the whole time with Sasuke during the timeskip, he has likely become a serious person similar to his master.

Moreover, one must not forget that the event that shows his new persona is also a serious moment. He returned to the village when Code attacked it with his soldiers. Additionally, he also encountered Kawaki, the person who was behind all of his misery, which is why it was normal for him to be serious.

How did the timeskip affect the people in the Hidden Leaf Village?

Except for Eida, Daemon, Code, Kawaki, Sarada, and Sumire, everyone was was led to believe that Boruto was the outsider who killed Naruto and Hinata. While a few characters did have their doubts, with time, they were completely convinced that Kawaki was the Seventh Hokage's son.

Even though one can understand why Eida, Daemon, Code, and Kawaki know the reality, neither Eida, Sumire, or Sarada know why the youngest Uchiha and Sumire became apart from Eida's ability.

In the meantime, the Hidden Leaf Village sent Shinobi after the titular protagonist and Sasuke to apprehend them for the crime of having murdered Kawaki's parents. That being said, Himawari, who was led to believe that Kawaki was her older brother, still believed that Boruto was not a bad person. She was also intuitive about the fact that her parents hadn't actually passed away like everyone was led to believe.

