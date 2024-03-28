Boruto: The connection between Sasuke and Hidari, explored

Boruto has arguably reached its pinnacle of popularity thus far with the Blue Vortex time skip. One of the biggest reasons why people are so drawn to the story at the moment is because of the Shinju clones. They are the direct result of the Ten Tails' chakra and merged with the essence of certain powerful individuals, which has led to these beings slowly beginning to develop individuality and their own perspective on things.

One of the most notorious Shinju clones at the moment in Boruto is Hidari. Many have connected this with one of the most important characters in the entire franchise, Sasuke Uchiha. It was confirmed in chapter 5 of Blue Vortex that Sasuke was taken away from Naruto's son and was used to create a Shinju clone. Now, a lot of people are assuming that the result was Hidari.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining the connection between Hidari and Sasuke in the Boruto series

As mentioned earlier, Sasuke was taking care of Naruto's son and training him to be strong enough to deal with Code and other threats, but that was when they were attacked by the latter and the Shinju clones. That was the moment when Sasuke was captured by them and added to a chakra tree, with the manga showing a new Shinju clone, Hidari, who appeared a bit later.

While it has never been fully explained in the manga that Hidari is Sasuke, it has been stated that their chakra is similar and the clone himself has a lot of physical similarities to the Uchiha. Furthermore, it was shown in one of the chapters that Hidari is drawn to Sarada Uchiha's chakra, which also happens to be Sasuke's daughter, thus basically confirming that he is based on that character's chakra.

It has been hinted in the manga that if Hidari is killed, then Sasuke is going to die as well, leading to a very complicated situation. There is also the element of Hidari still developing individuality and a personality, which is something that can take the story in several different directions going forward.

Hidari, Sasuke, and Sarada in the coming chapters

Sarada and Sasuke in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot).

It has been a very popular theory in the Boruto fandom that Sarada is going to be the one facing Hidari in the series because of the obvious connection with Sasuke Uchiha. That could make a lot of sense when considering that Sarada needs a moment to shine in the time skip. This can also establish an interesting subplot in the series, moving forward.

Another interesting element is Hidari's growing personality and what could happen with his character in terms of him gaining a greater sense of individuality. This could take Hidari's role as an antagonist in a lot of different directions, thus throwing up the moral issue of who he is as a person, espcially when considering that he didn't choose to be born.

However, there is also the possibility of Hidari being a straight-up villain and trying to a find way to get Sasuke back and kill the clone at the same time.

Final thoughts

Hidari has been assumed to be a clone that came out as a direct result of Sasuke's chakra, thus becoming another major antagonist in the Boruto series. It has not been fully confirmed in the manga, but that seems to be the case and is very likely going to be addressed in the near future.

