Does Boruto have a summoning animal? Explained

Boruto, as a character, has experienced several ups and downs over the years, especially when it comes to his abilities and what he can do. As a central figure in the Naruto sequel, he has learned a lot of abilities that belonged to his father and grandfather, he also possesses unique abilities exclusive to him, such as his summoning animal and how it works.

This is something that belongs to the anime version of Boruto alone, although it does add to the lore of the series and gives the protagonist some new abilities of his own. Despite its relatively short appearance close to the main storyline, his first summon has a very special role in his catalog of jutsus.

The story behind Boruto's summoning animal, Garaga

It is worth pointing out that Garaga, Boruto's summoning animal, is anime-only and appeared on episode 76 of the Studio Pierrot production during the events of Mitsuki's Disappearance arc. The protagonist and his friends were requested to get his white scale, although this resulted in a long series of conflicts, including a discussion between the snake and the young Uzumaki.

Garaga didn't believe that the protagonist was truly Mitsuki's friend, and the latter promised that he wasn't going to betray Orochimaru's son, which eventually led to them striking a deal to see what was going to happen at the end of the arc. He eventually summons Garaga, thus becoming the first contract he ever has with an animal of this ilk in the series.

When it comes to summoning animal abilities, Garaga can spit venom and camouflage while also being powerful enough to deal with several shinobi at the same time and even overpower another snake. However, Garaga and Boruto cut ties once the truth about Mitsuki was uncovered, since that was the basis of their contract, which is why the snake is never seen again in the series.

Boruto's growth in the story

There is no denying that Naruto's son had a lot of expectations when he was first introduced, and his characterization, much like the entire tone of the sequel of author Masashi Kishimoto's legendary original series, was extremely divisive, to say the least. In fact, there are Naruto fans who, to this very day, wouldn't give the sequel and its protagonist the time of day.

Part of the problem, at least according to the explanations of the fandom throughout the years, was the fact that the sequel had a very slow and excruciating pace, which is something that made every arc harder to digest. Furthermore, the tone of the story and the main character's attitude were often criticized as annoying and poorly executed.

However, the Blue Vortex timeskip has given the series a much-needed improvement, and opinions online seem to be changing quite a lot. A lot of people have praised the protagonist's change in character design and attitude, becoming much more of his own individual and not a copy of his father.

Final thoughts

Boruto had a summoning animal during a portion of the anime, who was named Garaga, and made an appearance in episode 76. Both characters made a contract due to both having an interest in saving Mitsuki, although both had their own motivations behind that.