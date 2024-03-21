Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 8's Sasuke parallel might signal a repeat of the past

The thrilling Boruto Two Blue Vortex series captivates viewers, unveiling gripping narratives and fascinating characters. Known for his complex journey of power and vengeance, Sasuke Uchiha harbored a recurring motive: the destruction of Konoha throughout the original Naruto series. In the Naruto: Shippuden series, he wanted revenge against Konoha for using Itachi Uchiha to wipe out the Uchiha clan.

Now, in Boruto Two Blue Vortex, a striking parallel emerges as Hidari, a God Tree entity with a profound connection to Sasuke, embarks on a destructive path targeting Konoha. In Chapter 8 of the manga, Hidari, accompanied by Jura, goes in search of Uzumaki Naruto, raising the possibility of a potential conflict.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Drawing parallel between Hidari and Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha's original body (Image via Shueisha)

Sasuke's turbulent past with Konoha has been a recurring theme throughout the Naruto series. It showcased his inner struggles and the consequences of his choices. Despite differing story arcs and alternate timelines, Sasuke's deep desire for vengeance against Konoha remained consistent in Naruto: Shippuden.

This theme has now carried over to the Boruto series in the form of the parallel between Hidari and Sasuke in Boruto Two Blue Vortex. Hidari, a manifestation of Sasuke's power, emerges as an antagonist seeking to destroy Konoha.

In the series, Hidari, originally a Claw Grime, becomes a God Tree after absorbing Sasuke Uchiha. This transformation gives Hidari immense power and a burning desire to destroy Konoha, specifically Uchiha Sarada.

Jura and Hidari reach Konoha (Image via Shueisha)

Chapte­r 8 shows that Hidari, along with Jura, ente­rs Konoha in search of Uzumaki Naruto. This indicates a clear paralle­l to Sasuke's past actions. Hidari's role as an antagonist will significantly impact the storyline­ and pose a significant threat to the pe­ace and stability of Konoha.

Sasuke's Desire for Konoha's Destruction in Naruto: Shippuden

Uchiha Sasuke vows to destroy Konohagakure (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke's desire for vengeance against Konoha originated from deep emotional turmoil. The truth about Itachi's forced betrayal shattered Sasuke's beliefs, causing him to abandon Konoha. He sought power under Orochimaru to avenge the Uchiha massacre and Itachi's suffering.

Consumed by anger and a relentless pursuit of strength, Sasuke saw Konoha as deceptive. His singular focus on revenge led him down a destructive path where he would sacrifice anything to fulfill his vendetta.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: What are the God Trees?

Jura as shown in the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

The God Tre­es are ancient and powe­rful entities formed from a fusion be­tween the Te­n-Tails and human sacrifices. These massive­ beings possess imme­nse chakra reserve­s and are regarded as the­ ancestors of all chakra. Consuming their Chakra Fruit grants treme­ndous power, possibly even immortality.

Kaguya Otsutsuki gained her abilities from this fruit. Throughout history, the God Tre­es have bee­n both revered and fe­ared, shaping the ninja world, sparking conflicts, and being worshippe­d. In Boruto, individual God Trees with their own consciousne­ss target specific individuals, impacting the storyline­.

Final thoughts

Hidari to target Uchiha Sarada (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto Two Blue Vortex introduces Hidari, a formidable entity born from Sasuke's power, mirroring his past quest against Konoha. This parallel storyline raises intrigue. As Sasuke once aimed to destroy the village, Hidari now emerges as a menacing threat from the God Tree.

The converging narratives reveal the plot's complexity, captivating fans eager to witness the unfolding consequences. As the series continues, Hidari's actions and connection to Sasuke's history will undoubtedly shape Konoha's fate, with residents bracing for potential upheaval. The stage is set for compelling storytelling.