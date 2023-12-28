How is Hidari related to Sasuke in Boruto Two Blue Vortex? Explained

Boruto Two Blue Vortex has been progressing steadily. Not only did it pack a ton of action in these chapters, but it also introduced new characters, including a few antagonistic forces. The aforementioned characters refer to themselves as the God Tree. Their intentions have been revealed, and it seems like some of the most important people in Konohagakure village are in danger.

One of the four new antagonists is named Hidari. This character’s menacing presence can be felt through the manga pages of Boruto Two Blue Vortex. In an interesting turn of events, it was later revealed that Hidari is related to Sasuke. At this juncture, the question that confronts fans is: how is Hidari related to Sasuke in Boruto Two Blue Vortex?

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Understanding Hidari’s connection to Sasuke in

Boruto Two Blue Vortex

Hidari as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

To understand Hidari’s connection to Sasuke Uchiha in the manga series, we must take a look at chapter 5 of Boruto Two Blue Vortex. This chapter gave us a flashback to a time when Boruto and Sasuke had fled the village after Eida’s stunt.

It was shown that Sasuke managed to teach every single technique and fighting style of the Uchiha clan to Boruto. In fact, Naruto’s son has now surpassed Sasuke as well. Eventually, they found themselves fighting Code and the Ten Tail clones that were present there.

Sasuke decided to sacrifice his life to save Boruto, allowing him to train harder and reach a point where nobody could defeat him. He was soon shown to be sealed within a tree. It was clear that this was the work of a Ten Tail clone. The same was done to Moegi as well. The Ten Tail clone managed to gain consciousness, and its appearance was similar to that of Moegi who was sealed.

Sasuke is sealed by the Ten Tail clone (Image via Shueisha)

Similarly, when Sasuke was sealed, another Ten Tail clone gained consciousness, as shown in the manga chapters. This clone was none other than Hidari. Therefore, it’s clear that Hidari is Sasuke’s clone in the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga series.

As shown in chapter 4 of the manga, Hidari was able to recreate Sasuke’s signature move, the Chidori. Hidari was also seen manipulating his flesh to turn it into a weapon. He managed to turn his arm into a massive blade.

From this small interaction in chapter 4 of the manga series, we can assume that Hidari is the strongest of the four Divine Trees. These entities also declared their targets in chapter 5. While they claim to choose their targets based on instincts, there’s a clear pattern there. The targets chosen by the Divine Trees are people who are extremely close to the ones who are sealed.

Hidari using Chidori in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

Moegi’s clone chose Konohamaru as her target since the former is incredibly close to him. Similarly, Bug’s clone chose Eida, and Jura chose Naruto. While we don’t know whose clone Jura is, his choice suggests that he is a clone of Gaara.

Finally, Hidari also chose a target, and it is Sarada Uchiha. She is Sasuke’s daughter in the anime and manga series. It will be interesting to see whether Hidari will succeed in killing Sarada or if Boruto will manage to find a way to release his comrades from the Divine Tree seal.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.