Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 confirms that Boruto has surpassed Sasuke

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 is set to be released on Thursday, December 21, 2023. However, the spoilers for the same have already dropped online. While fans may want to wait until the chapter gets officially released, one thing that the spoilers hinted at was that Boruto had surpassed his master, Sasuke Uchiha.

The previous chapter saw Boruto following Code to his location, where he is confronted by the new antagonists, Divine Trees. Through the battle, it was revealed that the Divine Trees formed from a Claw Grime bite had created the new enemies, one of which was based on Sasuke. Moments later, Boruto teleported back to his hideout, where it was revealed that Sasuke had been turned into a Divine Tree, while Boruto had teamed up with Kashin Koji.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5- How did Boruto surpass Sasuke?

Boruto and Sasuke as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 preview (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 spoilers opened with Boruto and Sasuke's flashback as the manga revealed what happened during the time skip. The chapter is set to show the events that took place one year after the events of the previous manga.

Boruto and Sasuke could be seen training. That's when the latter ended the session for a break. As the two were sitting around a bonfire, Boruto asked his master if he had properly learned the Uchiha style of fighting.

Sasuke and Boruto as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Surprisingly, Sasuke revealed to Boruto that, in just a year, he had managed to teach everything he knew to him. Hence, he had nothing more to teach Boruto. Instantly, upon hearing this, Boruto thought that his master was joking. However, upon further thought, Sasuke never joked around.

As per Sasuke, Boruto was a fast learner and was eager to train like Naruto Uzumaki. Hence, Boruto was able to learn everything that Sasuke taught quickly. That said, Boruto still needed to train and master those techniques.

Soon after, the duo was confronted by Code. During that battle, Code turned Sasuke into a tree using one of his Claw Grimes. Thus, Boruto inherited Sasuke's sword and began mastering the techniques taught by his master.

This incident took place two years before the events of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga. Hence, Boruto had enough time to master Sasuke's teachings. In addition, as evident from the previous chapters, the protagonist has also learned some other techniques, like the Flying Raijin Technique, and created his own jutsu, Rasengan: Uzuhiko.

Boruto as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Therefore, every piece of evidence from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 spoilers and the events that took place before point to Boruto having far surpassed his master, Sasuke Uchiha.

While this may seem unbelievable to fans, they should remember that Sasuke did lose his Rinnegan during Borushiki's appearance. Hence, Sasuke was effectively as strong as his Manegekyo Sharingan was. Indeed, Sasuke, with his Mangekyo Sharingan, is quite strong. However, he only had one of the two eyes, making him half as effective as he was with both eyes.