Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 spoilers: Sasuke's sacrifice revealed as Boruto returns to meet Sarada

While Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 is set to be released on Thursday, Dec. 21, its spoilers have already arrived online. As revealed through the manga chapter preview, the upcoming chapter is set to feature Sasuke and Boruto's flashback. With that, fans will finally learn how Sasuke got turned into a Divine tree.

The previous chapter saw Boruto going to Code's location where he was confronted by a new antagonist group. During this, he learned that the people who were turned into a Divine Tree also created a sentient Divine Tree version of themselves with an alternate personality. Following that, it was revealed that Sasuke got turned into a Divine Tree, while Boruto teamed up with Kashin Koji.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 spoilers and raw scans: The Divine Trees identify their target

Boruto and Sasuke as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 preview (Image via Shueisha)

As per the spoilers for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Target." The chapter opened with Sasuke and Boruto's flashback as it showed the two resting after a training session. During this, Sasuke revealed how he had managed to teach everything he knew to Boruto within a year.

He had doubts about Boruto. However, his resemblance to Naruto, and Sarada's request convinced him that something was going on with his memory. Hence, he decided to train Boruto, despite going against his memories.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 spoilers later switched to Boruto and Sasuke's confrontation against Code and his Claw Grimes. Sasuke managed to cut Code's eyes, following which he asked Boruto to run and survive.

He instructed Boruto to master everything he had taught him and protect Sarada. Right after that, Sasuke sacrificed himself for Boruto and got turned into a Divine Tree. Later, Boruto could be seen inheriting Sasuke's sword to complete his mission.

Divine Trees as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 spoilers then followed the present timeline as Konohamaru, Shikadai, Inojin, and Chocho learned that Moegi had been turned into a Divine Tree. While the four Shinobi were planning to rescue Moegi, it was revealed that the female Divine Tree was based on her. The Divine Tree's name was "Matsuri." In addition, she was able to feel the deep despair of Inoji, Shikadai, Chocho, and Konohamaru.

The names of two other Divine Trees were also revealed in the chapter as the leader identified as "Jura" and the "Sasuke" Divine Tree identified as "Hidari." Jura relayed to Matsuri that despite being a single existence as the Divine Tree, each of them had individual consciousnesses as well. With that, he revealed that instead of going after the Otsutsuki, he had the instinctual desire to go after Naruto Uzumaki.

Elsewhere, Eida had been keeping an eye on them using her omnipotence as she was shocked to learn that the Divine Trees were targeting someone other than an Otsutsuki. Upon hearing the same, Matsuri identified her desire to devour Konohamaru Sarutobi. As for Hidari, he had doubts about his existence. Anyway, he revealed that his instinctual target was Sarada Uchiha.

Expand Tweet

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 spoilers then revealed that the Divine Trees were also capable of tapping into omnipotence as the "Bug" Divine Tree knew that Eida was keeping an eye on them. With that, he identified her as his target.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 spoilers then shifted its focus to Amado and Sumire. Amado revealed to Sumire that he was close to resurrecting his daughter Akebi Sanzu. In reality, he needed Kawaki's karma to achieve the task.

However, due to Eida's manipulation, Amado was led to believe that he needed Boruto's karma. Nevertheless, after looking into Kawaki's karma, he was able to decipher that something was definitely wrong with his memories.

While the "facts" stated that he needed Boruto's karma, he was certain that he was the one who implanted Kawaki with his karma. Due to this, he knew there was a possibility of someone having manipulated his memories. Regardless, he was choosing to stick by the facts rather than his deductions.

Amado as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Right after, the manga revealed that Sai and Shikamaru had eavesdropped on Amado and Sumire's conversation, hinting that they had begun to suspect that Sarada had been right all along.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 spoilers then saw Sumire relaying what she learned from Amado to Sarada. It was certain that if Amado were to see some proof of Boruto and Kawaki's switch, he would believe in the same. Unfortunately, no matter what proof they provided in the past, the people always relied on their memories.

That said, Sarada was certain that they could do something as her father was able to go against his memories to help Boruto. Just then, Boruto returned to the Hidden Leaf Village and appeared behind both Sarada and Sumire. He revealed how Sasuke did have doubts, but he went against them to save him and Sarada. Immediately upon seeing him, Sarada hugged him and berated him for being late.

Final thoughts on Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 spoilers

Expand Tweet

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 spoilers revealed how Sasuke had been turned into a Divine Tree. With that, it was confirmed that Boruto had lost Sasuke two years ago, following which, he teamed up with Kashin Koji. The manga spoilers also confirmed the popular fan theory that the female Divine Tree was based on Moegi. Lastly, the story's developments also helped establish that several people had begun to doubt their memories of Boruto and Kawaki.