Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is setting up Boruto regaining his lost home

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has undergone several developments since its beginning. Fans have not only been introduced to Boruto's new jutsu but also to the new antagonists of the series. That said, unlike Naruto Shippuden, where Naruto had allies to fight the Akatsuki members, Boruto only has Kashin Koji as a sole companion to help him.

Hence, there is a likely chance that Boruto may soon return to the Hidden Leaf Village. The hints about the same were also present in the most recent chapter. However, that decision may not be made due to a change in Shikamaru's heart, but because of the circumstances, they had been put under by the Divine Trees.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: The Divine Trees' mission may force the Hidden Leaf to work with Boruto

Momoshiki as seen in Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Throughout the Naruto series, every time a new enemy or enemies were introduced, they were, in some way, evolved compared to the previous enemies. This was evident from how the enemies switched from mortal Shinobi to invincible reanimations of deceased Shinobi, eventually to Otsutsuki.

A similar pattern could be seen in the case of the Boruto series as the enemies switched from Otsutsuki to cyborgs and eventually to Divine Trees. However, unlike the previous two enemies, the Otsutsuki and the cyborgs, the new antagonists aren't interested in the Divine Tree but in knowledge.

Divine Tree as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

The Divine Trees' typical instinct is to bite people to create the Chakra fruit. However, Code seemingly evolved them, granting them self-awareness. This transformation altogether changed the Divine Trees' goal of cultivating chakra fruit. Now, they were more interested in obtaining knowledge instead.

Another point to be noted is how, despite the Otsutsukis having access to Shinjutsu, they showed a preference for Ninjutsu. This is evident from Momoshiki using Boruto's jutsu even when he took over him. Similarly, despite the Divine Trees having access to Shinjutsu, they were inclined towards using the ninjutsu of the person they transformed into as a Divine Tree version.

Divine Trees as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Thus, there is a likely chance that the Divine Trees would next want to acquire more knowledge about Ninjutsu. Considering that the Hidden Leaf Village played a significant role in the creation of many ninjutsu, there is a high chance that the village would become the Divine Trees' next target. This is where Boruto may come into the picture.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 saw Sarada Uchiha speak with the current Hokage Shikamaru Nara. She revealed that from the conversation between Boruto and Code, it was evident that they had a hostile relationship. Considering that Code had attacked the Hidden Leaf Village, Sarada suggested to Shikamaru that the village should possibly collaborate with Boruto to take down Code.

Sarada Uchiha as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Therefore, despite everyone in the Hidden Leaf Village believing that Boruto killed Naruto and Hinata, circumstances may compel Shikamaru to collaborate with the runaway shinobi. This possible alliance will likely lead to Boruto's return to the Hidden Leaf Village.

However, it would not be a homecoming that fans would hope for the protagonist but a situation similar to Eida and Daemon where he might be surveilled. Given that Boruto was previously living with the two cyborgs, one can expect the same to happen soon.

Kawaki as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Thus, given the threat of Code and the Divine Trees, there is a good chance that even Kawaki would let Boruto reside at the Hidden Leaf Village. This might help Kawaki to have Boruto at his fingertips, allowing him to attack him at any given point. Such a development might be a contributing factor to the destruction of the Hidden Leaf Village, depicted in the flash forward at the beginning of the first manga series.

