Boruto theory confirms the identities of the new Akatsuki

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4, the manga series made several major revelations, the biggest being the emergence of the new antagonist group. If fans remember, even though Akatsuki was present in the Naruto manga, they only became actively part of the manga after the time skip, i.e., the Shippuden storyline.

It seems like manga creator Masashi Kishimoto has gone the same path for Boruto as he introduced a group of antagonists in the series after a time skip. Hence, while the new group does not have a name, they can very well be called the new Akatsuki. That said, not all members' identities have been revealed yet. But fortunately, a fan theory uncovered them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto theory uncovers the identities of the two unconfirmed Divine Trees

From the latest manga chapter, it can be confirmed that two of the four new Akatsuki members were the Divine Trees of Bug and Sasuke. However, the manga has not confirmed the identities of the other two Divine Trees.

As for the female Divine Tree, many people have already theorized that it could be Moegi Kazamatsuri - the leader of Team 10. From the chapter, it became evident that the Divine Trees could retain the original person's abilities. This essentially confirmed the Female Divine Tree's identity as, similar to Moegi, she used Earth Release: Gravel. While Moegi previously used it on Amado, the Divine Tree used it on Boruto.

The Divine Tree looked similar to Meogi as her head's shape seemed to resemble Moegi's hair. Moreover, Moegi, having turned into a Divine Tree, would also work as a great plot point for Team 10. Their scenario would end up being similar to that of the original Team 10 in Naruto Shippuden when Asuma Sarutobi died at the hands of Hidan.

Considering that Kishimoto can be seen taking inspiration from his previous work, fans can expect such development to occur. The only thing remaining is for the manga to confirm the theory in the future, possibly with the Hidden Leaf Shinobi finding Moegi's Divine Tree.

The only other possible candidate for the female Divine Tree would be Delta. The only issue with this theory is that Delta is not a human but a cyborg. That said, the manga could tailor the events to create such a scenario.

As for the male leader Divine Tree, there are two possible candidates - Soegi and Jigen. When the manga's second chapter was released, fans were convinced that Soegi was just a random character Masashi Kishimoto created to have Sarada understand how Claw Grimes worked.

However, given that he has a similar mohawk hairstyle to the male Claw Grime, there is a possibility that he may have turned into the leader of Divine Trees. Such development could also work well for Sarada as she may have to fight the Divine Tree of the person who rescued her. That said, Soegi, being a major antagonist, doesn't fit right.

Thus, the only other candidate is Jigen. Fans may believe that this is impossible, considering that Jigen has died. However, the Divine Tree's monologue in the latest chapter may have hinted at how Jigen could have become the Divine Tree.

The Divine Tree mentioned that their goal was to consume the chakra of everyone who lived on Earth to create a chakra fruit. Hence, there is a possibility that the Ten-Tails may have sought out Jigen's chakra from Earth to create a leader, the Divine Tree.

As fans would know, Jigen regularly went to the Ten-Tails to make himself a stable vessel for Isshiki Otsutsuki. Thus, the Ten-Tails may have considered Jigen a compatible match for itself and made him a Divine Tree. The fact that the Jigen Divine Tree floated down from the sky could also hint that his real self had passed away and his Divine Tree form was giving him a new chance at life.

If the new Akatsuki unconfirmed members are revealed to be any of these characters later, Boruto and others may have to plan a lot to take them down. To make matters worse, more Divine Trees could join them in the future.

