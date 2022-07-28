5 Naruto duos that can destroy Akatsuki (& 5 who will be destroyed) 

In Naruto, the legendary team of antagonists, Akatsuki, comprised some of the anime's strongest characters. From the legendary genjutsu user, Itachi Uchiha, to the summoner of the Ten-Tails, Obito, the Akatsuki has remained a force to be reckoned with in the shinobi world. With their massive power levels, fans have been wondering if any of the Naruto duos can take down the entire group of mercenaries.

The Akatsuki first made their debut through Itachi and Kisame, who made it evident that the shinobis of Konoha were far too weak against them. Selected by Nagato, this group of gifted shinobis managed to capture almost every Jinchuuriki in the series. Later, fans will see them playing the main mastermind behind the Fourth Great Ninja War in Naruto Shippuden.

However, they are not all-powerful, as one would like to think. Some of the strongest shinobi tag-teams are definitely powerful enough to take down the entire group of Akatsuki. As such, today, we will be looking at five Naruto duos who could destroy Akatsuki, along with five others who would end up getting destroyed if they tried to.

5 Naruto duos who can take down the Akatsuki

1) Kakashi & Guy

The Eternal Rivals of Konoha, Kakashi Hatake and Might Guy, are not to be taken lightly at all. Despite not being a part of the Uchiha lineage, the Copy Ninja has shown his mastery over the Mangekyou Sharingan. In contrast, Uchiha Madara has personally recognized Guy as the strongest shinobi.

Kakashi suffered defeats against Pain and Itachi, which left him in a pretty wrecked state. But if we are talking about the final versions of these two characters, they hold immense potential to take down the entirety of Akatsuki.

2) Minato & Naruto

The father-son duo are more than capable enough to defeat all the members of Akatsuki at their full power. Both Minato and Naruto can use the Sage Mode and can tap into the Nine Tails Chakra mode additionally, which are some of the strongest modes in the anime. Fans have already witnessed a fantastic display of their power during their fight against Obito Uchiha. This gives enough room for one to believe that they can give the Akatsuki members a serious run for their money!

3) Hashirama & Tobirama

The Senju brothers are some of the strongest characters that the fans see in the anime. Aside from being influential Hokages of Konoha, Hashirama was considered to be the reincarnation of Ashura with immense chakra. On the other hand, Tobirama is credited with the creation of the legendary Flying Raijin Jutsu, among many other strong Jutsus. Apart from defeating a full-fledged Madara during his prime, the former was so strong that his cells were the reason Madara got his Rinnegan. Hashirama cells were even shown to be cultivated to extract their regenerative powers. There is no doubt that these two shinobis can easily take down the Akatsuki with their power and intellect.

4) Naruto & Sasuke

Naruto and Sasuke are an all-out, unstoppable force when they combine their strengths. Both of them are the reincarnations of Ashura and Indra, respectively. While the main protagonist possesses the incredible Sage and Tailed Beast Mode, Sasuke is aided by his Eternal Mangekyou Sharingan and the Rinnegan. Having access to the powers of the Sage of Six Paths, Naruto and Sasuke can defeat all the members of Akatsuki without a doubt.

5) Hagoromo & Hamura

Hagoromo and Hamura were the sons of the final antagonist of Naruto: Shippuden, Kaguya Otsutsuki. Not only did they manage to seal away their mother after several months of battling, but Hagoromo possesses the power of the Ten-Tails, whereas Hamura has the Tenseigan. This iconic duo is regarded as the ancestors of all shinobis, and had they been alive, they would have easily destroyed the Akatsuki.

5 Naruto duos who will get destroyed if they fight the Akatsuki

1) Shikamaru & Asuma

Both Asuma and Shikamaru are really high-level shinobis. While Asuma is really good at ninjutsu techniques of Fire and Wind Release, Shikamaru is canonically recognised as one of the smartest ninjas in the anime. But it is doubtful that their combined power could have managed to stand up to the likes of Pain and Obito. Ultimately, Asuma became an easy prey for Hidan, and if they had tried to bring down the Akatsuki, they would have been easily stomped.

2) Sakura & Chiyo

In Naruto, Sakura & Lady Chiyo gave the fans one of the best fights in the series when they took down Sasori. However, they would have failed in their venture had they been alone against the Puppet-Master. Although Sakura eventually achieves much greater strength, she still falls short compared to Naruto and Sasuke. As such, the whole of Akatsuki is clearly out of the question.

3) Rock Lee & Neji

Lee and Neji are part of Team Guy, and both of them possess immense strength - one being the direct successor to Might Guy and the other exhibiting the highest levels of the Byakugan. However, both of these shinobis have remained at a level far lower than the Akatsuki members. They did manage to break through Kisame’s defense along with Tenten, but that was their only mightiest feat. Fighting the Akatsuki would result in their instant defeat.

4) Jiraiya & Tsunade

The duo are pretty powerful considering Jiraiya and Tsunade are both Legendary Sanins. However, we have already seen both of them struggle in a fight against Orochimaru, and later, Jiraiya gets killed by his own student, Pain. Although they would not go down as easily as the last two duos, Jiraiya and Tsunade still stand no chance against the mighty Akatsuki.

5) Naruto & Killer B

In their Tailed Beast mode, Naruto and Killer B are among the most potent duos in the anime. Of all the duos listed, they would have fared the longest against the Akatsuki, but fans have already seen a reanimated Nagato toy with them. Moreover, they wouldn't have come out as victors if they had to fight against all the Akatsuki members, including Itachi, Deidara, Sasori, and others.

