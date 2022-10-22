Boruto chapter 74 marked the arrival of Eida and Daemon in Konoha. Shikamaru concluded that Kawaki and Boruto should become housemates with the two cyborgs for their stay in the Leaf. This would allow the higher-ups to keep an eye on the siblings and the Otsutsuki vessels.

However, the real highlight is Dr. Amado Sanzu. Previously an insider of the Kara organization and the head of its Research and Development division, Amado is one of the most discussed characters in the series.

Ever since his arrival in Konoha, he has been nothing short of suspicious. As the story unfolds, Dr. Amado lives up to his cunning and scheming demeanor. He even reapplied a Karma Seal to Kawaki without anyone noticing. With this, he installed a unique emergency shutdown command available only to him.

Boruto: Naruto and Sasuke fall for an amateur trap set by Amado

Another high light from this ch.74 is that according to Amado, Kawaki and Boruto will eventually learn how to fly.

From the beginning, Amado's main concern has been Kawaki. This explains why he is so concerned for the boy. At every turn, Amado has focussed on Kawaki's safety and wellbeing.

Amado wanted to instill the powers of Jigen/Isshiki into Kawaki. He took an interest in him noticing that the Karma bonded well with him. Amado soon uses his cunning to trick Naruto and Sasuke to achieve his goal.

Jigen/Isshiki was an obstacle for Amado. Understanding the threat he possessed, he defected to the Leaf Village and took refuge there. As the story progressed, Jigen came for Kawaki. Naruto, having vowed to protect him, stood in his way.

Naruto vs Isshiki

This led to another major fight in Boruto. Naruto and Sasuke pursued the Otsutsuki to his dimension but were soon overpowered. Isshiki manifested through Jigen and fought the two shinobi. It ended with Isshiki managing to seal Naruto and wounding Sasuke, destroying his Rinnegan.

Coming back for round 2, Kawak, Boruto and company went to Naruto's aid. The fight took place once more and fans got to see Naruto's Baryon Mode. In the end, the Leaf shinobi defeated Isshiki but it came at a heavy cost for the Seventh Hokage. Baryon Mode meant that Kurama was giving up his life.

Now that Isshiki was out of the scene, Amado was free to operate as he pleased. As seen in Boruto chapter 59, Amado forced Kawaki into an uncomfortable conversation. He clearly told him that he would forever remain Isshiki’s vessel and continued saying on till Kawaki accepted it.

Amado wants that wish granting power for himself. Jigen said your wish will be granted to him, he can't control Isshiki so he needed him gone since he found a perfect vessel, programmed Kawaki with a command word to have full control of Isshiki's power!

He continued, saying that in a head-to-head fight, Naruto would not be able to defeat Code without Kurama. With this, he instilled an uneasiness in Kawaki of losing both Naruto and Boruto. Amado revealed that he was unaware that Kawaki yearned for power to protect Naruto, something he could give him through one more Karma seal.

Next, in Boruto chapter 63, Kawaki went ahead and faced Code alone. During the fight, Kawaki's Karma emerged once more, shocking everyone. Thus, it is possible that Amado replanted the seal on Kawaki while he was giving him a new arm.

In this way, Amado tricked Naruto and Sasuke into getting rid of a major obstacle in the form of Isshiki. In the process, he reinstated Kawaki's role as Isshiki's vessel by giving him another Karma and cementing a part of his plans.

