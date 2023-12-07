Will Sarada ever get to Boruto and Kawaki's level? The Uchiha's future in Two Blue Vortex, explained

Since the start of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, Sarada Uchiha has been a valuable character in the story. She pleaded with the current Hokage Shikamaru for Boruto and figured out how the Claw Grimes worked. This proves how valuable she is to the plot, but would she contribute to the series' battles?

As fans know, the series has shifted its focus to the Otsutsuki and Divine Trees. Because characters like Boruto, Kawaki, and Code have Karma, they are notably quite powerful. So, is there any scope for Sarada Uchiha to outperform her level and reach their benchmark?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Will Sarada Uchiha reach Otsutsuki level in Boruto?

Sarada Uchiha unlocking Mangekyo Sharingan in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

No, Sarada Uchiha will most likely not reach the Otsutsuki level. If fans remember, she unlocked the Mangekyo Sharingan at the end of the first series. However, one should note that this is only the normal Manegkyo Sharingan, meaning its regular usage could harm Sarada's eyesight. Considering that she already has poor vision, constant usage may only make things worse for her.

The only way for her to become stronger would be to obtain Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan. However, the only way to obtain Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan is to attach someone else's Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan to your eyes.

Sasuke Uchiha using his Mangekyo Sharingan in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Unfortunately, the only person besides her who has a Magekyo Sharingan is her father, Sasuke Uchiha. To make matters worse, Sasuke only has one eye at his disposal, meaning that Sarada may only consider that an option if Sasuke meets a disastrous fate. He has become a tree after a Claw Grime seemingly bit him.

Even if Sarada does obtain the Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan, she could only ever become as powerful as her father, Sasuke Uchiha. This would mean that Sarada could use Susano'o, Amaterasu, and other Mangekyo Sharingan techniques. However, those abilities fell short against the likes of Isshiki and Momoshiki Otsustuki. Hence, it is unrealistic to expect that Sarada may become as powerful as Karma users like Boruto and Kawaki.

Sakura Uchiha seen fighting in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The only other way for Sarada to become powerful would be to train her Taijutsu like her mother, Sakura Uchiha. This should give Sarada a massive boost in fighting her opponents in hand-to-hand combat. However, even Taijutsu would fall short in comparison to Otsustuki powers.

The issue arises from Otsutsuki powers allowing the Karma users to access Shinjutsu, which is effectively considered superior to Ninjutsu.

Sarada Uchiha as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Therefore, the only way for Sarada to have some upper hand would be to obtain a new power-up altogether. While mastering the Sage Jutsu or obtaining a Rinnegan seems much more possible for the character, the manga may end up creating a new power-up completely. Such a development could help Sarada reach Boruto and Kawaki's level of strength.

