Sasuke Retsuden manga confirms Sasuke & his Rinnegan are turning into a joke

With the Sasuke Retsuden manga coming to an end, fans of the series were able to witness the story being incorporated into the Boruto anime. Although the series received a good response from the fanbase, the story faced some criticism during its adaptation into the manga and anime format.

While the majority of anime fans were bummed out by how the Naruto franchise had come to a point where the characters were to fight dinosaurs, manga fans were much more concerned about the characters as they were turning into a joke.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Sasuke Retsuden manga.

Sasuke Retsuden manga depicts Sasuke's growing irrelevance

The Sasuke Retsuden manga saw Sasuke traveling to the Land of Redaku in search of a cure for Naruto's chakra illness. Here, he faced a group of ruffians who had stolen from an antique shop and were fleeing the scene.

As Sasuke took it upon himself to stop the crime, he went after the thieves. However, when he observed that the streets were too crowded for him to use a shuriken, Sasuke instead activated his Rinnegan to use his space-time ninjutsu, Amenotejikara, to teleport in front of the thieves.

While Sasuke Uchiha is known to be one of the two strongest shinobi in the Naruto universe, he is now shown to be too inadequate to aim shuriken at some local ruffians. He was previously seen training his shuriken jutsu under the prodigy and his older brother Itachi. However, in Sasuke Retsuden, the Shadow Hokage was depicted as having no other choice than to make use of Rinnegan.

While it is understandable that the creators of the manga had Sasuke use his Rinnegan to create some hype around the manga, fans nevertheless observed how he primarily only used the teleportation technique, making other paths of Rinnegan almost seem useless. Thus, while Sasuke may tend to use his Rinnegan for measly tasks, fans would love to see him use other techniques as well.

Some fans tried to defend Sasuke, saying that it was simply more convenient for him to use teleportation than run after the thieves. However, the author of the post had some compelling points to add.

They initially pointed out how Sasuke was on an undercover mission in the Land of Redaku, meaning that he should try to conceal his abilities at all times. Yet, he made use of his Dojutsu Rinnegan, even after knowing that he was the only Shinobi in the world capable of activating the same. Moreover, Sasuke was seen infiltrating the Tatar observatory without disguising himself, proving how vapid the plot was in the first place.

All of these points indicate how the franchise has come to a point where it has to nerf its previous deuteragonist just so that the current characters of the franchise, i.e., Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Kawaki, stand tall when compared to the previous generation.

Sasuke and Zansul as seen in Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While it is understandable why the franchise is forced to do so, fans are left disappointed that one of their favorite characters and their menacing ability is thrown around in the series without much consideration of the plot. No wonder the fanbase now thinks the Sasuke Retsuden manga has turned Sasuke and his Rinnegan into a joke.

