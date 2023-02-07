Boruto Episode 286 marks the end of Sasuke Retsuden as time skip inches near

After the evident popularity of the Sasuke Retsuden manga, it was announced back in Jump Festa 2023 that Boruto anime was set to adapt the manga's story in its episodes. Following that, Studio Pierrot started to adapt the Sasuke Retsuden story, and ever since, fans have been in love with it, however, fans will now have to say their goodbyes.

Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka's Sasuke Retsuden manga, illustrated by Shingo Kimura, is the story of Sasuke Uchiha's journey in the Land of Redaku to find a cure for Naruto's chakra illness. During his search, Sasuke discovered some secrets surrounding the mysterious Tatar Observatory.

Boruto Episode 286: Sasuke and Sakura succeed in obtaining the Ultra Particles

Boruto Episode 286 was the final episode of the Sasuke Retsuden story as Sasuke and Sakura succeeded in their mission to find a cure for Naruto's illness,

The episode majorly featured Sasuke and Sakura fighting Zansul and Jiji, Zansul successfully reviving monsters from the past using the Ultra particles, and Jiji's Reanimation Jutsu. While he was planning to use his new army to assist the Prime Minister in taking over Redaku, Sasuke and Sakura stopped him.

Jiji as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The duo fought the creatures as Jiji and Zansul instructed them on what to do. Meno joined Sasuke in fighting Zansul while Jiji followed Sakura to defeat her. Unfortunately, the fight between Sakura and Jiji did not go much further as both had managed to paralyze each other.

As for the fight between Zansul and Sasuke, Sasuke managed to overpower Zansul through his Rinnegan. As Zansul wasn't the caster of the Jutsu, there was a limit to how many instructions he could give without canceling the previous orders. Thus, Zansul mistakenly caused himself to crash down to the ground.

Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Following that, Jiji finally revealed his reason for joining Zansul. He was previously a rogue ninja from the Hidden Sand Village. When he was sent on a mission to the Land of Redaku, he fell in love with his attendant, Margo. However, once he was away, Margo reportedly passed away, after which he was offered a deal by Zansul, after which he could receive Margo's body.

Jiji was going to use the Reanimation Jutsu on her. Nevertheless, through a letter that Sasuke received, it was revealed that Jiji was tricked and Margo was alive all this time. Following that, Jiji joined Margo in serving the new King Nanara. Meanwhile, Sasuke and Sakura obtained the Ultra Particles to cure Naruto of his chakra illness.

What to expect from Boruto episode 287?

Kawaki, as seen in the episode 287 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 287, titled Claw Marks, will begin the Code Arc as Code, the last remnant of Kara, is set to start his move. He is one of Kara's inners and the sole owner of the White Karma. White Karma meant that Code had the powers of an Otsutsuki, however, he could not be used as a vessel for the same.

He is a follower of the Otsutsuki Clan and has inherited the will of Isshiki Otsutsuki. Thus, he aims to capture Boruto or Kawaki and feed them to the Ten-Tailed beast, leading to the creation of the Chakra fruit. That being said, in the upcoming episode, Code's claw marks are set to be found near the Hidden Leaf Village, following which Boruto will hear more about Code from Kawaki.

