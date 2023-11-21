Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 - Release date and time, where to read, and more

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 is set to be released on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 12 am JST. With Sasuke's status confirmed in the previous chapter, fans can't wait for the next installment. The manga series can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app.

The previous chapter saw Boruto going after Code by using the Flying Raijin jutsu. Upon reaching the locations, he and Code were confronted by four new villains who identified themselves as God Tree. Soon after, Boruto got cornered by them, forcing him to go back to his hideout. This allowed fans to learn that he had teamed up with Kashin Koji. As for Sasuke, he had been turned into a tree.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 release times in all regions

The God Trees as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 will be released on Wednesday, December 20, for most fans worldwide. However, for people in Japan, the chapter is set to be released on Thursday, December 21, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Wednesday December 20 Central Standard Time 9 am Wednesday December 20 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Wednesday December 20 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Wednesday December 20 Central European Time 4 pm Wednesday December 20 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday December 20 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday December 20 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday December 21

Where to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5?

Boruto and Code as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app or on VIZ Media's Shonen Jump app or website. The former allows fans to read all the chapters of the manga series. However, readers can only view the first and last three chapters as many times as they want. The other chapters can only be read once.

Meanwhile, the Shonen Jump app and website only allow readers to view the first and latest three chapters as many times as they want. The other chapters can only be viewed if one purchases the premium membership.

Recap of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4

Sasuke lookalike God Tree in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4, titled The Awakening, saw Boruto use the Flying Raijin jutsu to teleport to Code's location. However, the Ten-Tails had vanished. Instead, four new enemies emerged as they introduced themselves as the God Tree. As evident from the situation, every person who had been turned into a tree now had a God Tree based on them.

After the God Trees cornered Boruto, considering that he had reverted the effects of Uzuhiko from Code, the protagonist hoped for some help from the White Karma user. However, Code fled the scene, forcing Boruto to teleport back to his hideout as well. Upon reaching the hideout, the manga revealed that Kashin Koji had become Boruto's ally. Meanwhile, Sasuke had been turned into a tree.

What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5?

Sasuke and Boruto as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 will most likely reveal the past, i.e., how Sasuke Uchiha got turned into a tree. This should help fans learn what happened during the timeskip when Boruto and Sasuke ended up being confronted by Code. Consequently, fans may also get to learn how Boruto ended up teaming up with Code and what brought about this partnership.

Otherwise, the upcoming chapter could also focus on Sarada Uchiha or Kawaki, as the Hidden Leaf Village could plan to collaborate with Boruto to take down Code and the upcoming threat of the God Trees.

