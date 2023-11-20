Did Sasuke become an Otsutsuki in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4? Explained

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 made a number of revelations, one of which saw the return of Sasuke Uchiha. Unfortunately, as fans would know, he had been turned into a tree, possibly due to a Claw Grime bite. While Boruto has been trying to bring his teacher back to normal, four new enemies have made their way into the series, one of them looking very similar to Sasuke. So has the Uchiha now become an Otsutsuki?

Ever since the start of the new manga, fans have been on the lookout for Sasuke Uchiha's return. Fortunately, through Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4, the manga has finally seen him make his return, albeit he is not his usual self. While his real body is stuck inside a tree, an antagonist character can be seen donning his appearance.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4: Did Sasuke get revealed as an Otsutsuki?

No, Sasuke Uchiha has not become an Otsutsuki. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 showed how every person who was turned into a tree had seemingly become "Shinju." While previously the lives of all people that reside on Earth were used by the "Shinju" to create the Chakra fruit, the beings themselves had degenerated a bit and were now born with ego after being awakened by Code.

This has caused the "Shinju" to take the physical form of characters who had been turned into a tree. This is very evident from the fact that three of the four "Shinju" have resembling appearances and chakra natures to Sasuke, Bug, and Moegi. While Moegi is yet to be confirmed to have been turned into a tree, the Shinju's appearance and chakra nature suggest the same.

As for one that looks like Sasuke, it hasn't been confirmed that it was Sasuke's "Shinju," although several hints support the theory. The Shinju has a similar physical appearance and chakra usage to that of Sasuke. Fans were able to see the "Shinju" use a lightning release jutsu, presumably Chidori. Moreover, the character used his left arm, similar to how Sasuke used to when he hadn't lost his arm.

Hence, there is good reason to believe that Sasuke Uchiha has become a "Shinju" and not an Otsutsuki.

What can fans expect from Sasuke becoming a "Shinju?"

Sasuke becoming a "Shinju" could possibly mean Boruto having to fight his master's alter ego. Moreover, unlike his real self, his "Shinju" form has two arms, which means that he may possibly be stronger than the original version that has become a tree.

The fact that Boruto was suspicious of the Sasuke-lookalike "Shinju" from the get-go hints at him having to take him down one day before going after their leader who resembles Jigen.

Otherwise, there is also a possibility that Sarada Uchiha may be the person who may have to defeat his father's alter ego. With Boruto having a lot on his shoulders, this could be a likely scenario for fans to look forward to in the manga's future.

