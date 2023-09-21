Boruto Two Blue Vortex surpasses Chainsaw Man to claim no.2 spot with just 2 chapters

Boruto Two Blue Vortex came as the true sequel to the legacy created by the Naruto series. Currently, the manga has only released 2 chapters and has already managed to win many fans over. In a shocking turn of events, the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga has managed to surpass the Chainsaw Man manga in view rankings. Boruto Two Blue Vortex is at 766316 views compared to Chainsaw Man's 756035 views.
Although the margin may seem really slim, it should be noted that Boruto Two Blue Vortex is a monthly manga when compared to Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man. The latter has managed to be at the forefront of anime and manga for quite some time.
Disclaimer: This article contains very minor spoilers for the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga and the Chainsaw Man manga.
Boruto Two Blue Vortex replaces Chainsaw Man in the rankings
In a surprising twist, Boruto Two Blue Vortex has narrowly surpassed Chainsaw Man in the MangaPlus view rankings. This achievement is particularly noteworthy considering the high level of popularity and reception both manga series have garnered. What's even more impressive is that while Chainsaw Man is released on a weekly basis, Boruto Two Blue Vortex follows a monthly release schedule.
Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga series, Chainsaw Man, has had a significant impact on the mainstream manga scene for quite some time. With almost 100 captivating chapters, fans eagerly awaited Part 2 and were consistently engrossed with each release.
When the character Quanxi made a comeback in chapter 143, fans were undeniably thrilled. However, while Part 2 of the series has been well-received overall, there are some fans who feel that it doesn't quite capture the same charm and excitement as the first installment.
The series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations concluded after 80 chapters, leaving readers stunned with a surprising plot twist. In this twist, Kawaki deceives everyone into believing he is the son of the Hokage, while Boruto is falsely accused of being responsible for Naruto's death.
The story continues in a sequel called Boruto Two Blue Vortex, consisting of only two chapters so far. Impressively, this sequel has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from readers who have commended its ability to capture the essence of the original Naruto series once again.
Final thoughts
The recent success of Boruto Two Blue Vortex surpassing Chainsaw Man in the MangaPlus rankings is a significant milestone for the Boruto manga. It's important to remember that these rankings do not definitively determine one series as superior to the other since manga preferences are subjective.
Nonetheless, this accomplishment greatly demonstrates the widespread acclaim and triumph of Boruto's latest iteration. Although Chainsaw Man has garnered much attention, the ability of Boruto Two Blue Vortex to captivate readers and revive the experience of the original Naruto series in just two chapters is truly impressive.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.