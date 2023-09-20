Quanxi's return in Chainsaw Man chapter 143 sets up another comeback (and it's still not Power)

With Chainsaw Man chapter 143, Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga saw the return of Quanxi from the series' first part. Following her last appearance in the manga, not many fans expected her to return. Thus, Quanxi's return was a surprise to the fans. However, it also hinted at the possible return of another character.

Quanxi is a renowned Devil Hunter from China also known as The First Devil Hunter. She is a Crossbow Devil Hybrid and acts as an antagonist in part 1, i.e., in the International Assassins arc and the Control Devil arc. After that, she was missing from the manga series, until Chainsaw Man chapter 143.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga and reflects the author's opinion.

Chainsaw Man chapter 143: What character might make their return after Quanxi?

Kishibe as seen in the Chainsaw Man anime (Image via MAPPA)

Kishibe might return to the series after Quanxi's return in Chainsaw Man chapter 143. When the Weapon Hybrids were set to start their massacre in East Ogikubo, Quanxi made her reappearance out of nowhere. She defeated the hybrids by cutting them down and dismembering them.

Following her victory, Quanxi reported her mission's success to her superiors, following which Public Safety Special Division 7 was to be sent inside the Chainsaw Man Church 20 minutes after a bit of media coverage was done.

Quanxi as seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 143 (Image via Shueisha)

The manga did not reveal who Quanxi was speaking to. However, given how casually she spoke to the senior, there is a good chance that the character was none other than Kishibe. Additionally, Kishibe was closely working with Denji in the past, hence he may have taken over the mission to debunk the entire Chainsaw Man Church debacle.

Despite the fact that Chainsaw Man Part 2 has a different protagonist Asa Mitaka, the mangaka has recently been recurringly focusing on characters and elements introduced in the past. Thus, considering that Kishibe was still alive at the end of the manga's first part, fans can expect that Quanxi was possibly talking to him in Chainsaw Man chapter 143.

Who is Kishibe?

Kishibe as seen in the Chainsaw Man anime (Image via MAPPA)

Kishibe is a Public Safety Devil Hunter. While he was previously from Tokyo Special Division 1, following the assault on the Special Divisions, he became captain of the Tokyo Special Division 4. Despite working under Makima, he was suspicious of her activities and was always trying to investigate her.

Nevertheless, when he received Makima's request to train Denji and Power, he obliged and became their teacher. Following that, he formed a bond with his students and began to like them.

Kishibe as seen in the Chainsaw Man anime (Image via MAPPA)

Later when the Control Devil began to make her move, Kishibe immediately went to aid Denji. While he wasn't able to help Denji fight Makima, he gave him a safe house. After Denji's win against Makima, Kishibe brought him a young girl from China named Nayuta. The girl was the resurrected form of the Control Devil. Given his trust in Denji, he left Nayuta with him, hoping that he could lead her to better life choices.

