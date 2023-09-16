Boruto knows a Ten Tails secret (and Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 hints at what it is)

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 is scheduled to be officially released on September 21, 2023, at 12 am JST, but raw scans for the issue are now accessible. According to these leaks, the chapter will include an extended dialog about the Ten Tails between Boruto and Code, with Boruto implying that he possesses some secret information about the beast that others do not. In this chapter, readers will get to see the young Uzumaki transformed into a resolute shinobi who does not flinch when dealing with enemies.

To recap the series, in Part 1, Eida rewrote everyone's memories, which led to Boruto being hunted down by his fellow ninjas, who suspected him of being a traitor, and left him with no choice but to flee Konoha. However, in the first chapter of Part 2, Boruto made a heroic return to his village and saved Sarada from Code's army of Claw Grimes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 will reveal a dark future concerning Ten Tails

Spoilers and raw scans indicate that in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 2, the titular protagonist will command Code to annihilate his Claw Grime army, offering to spare his life in return. Unwilling to yield to the orders from someone who had previously fled Konoha, Code will dispatch more soldiers to attack Boruto. But the young Uzumaki will swiftly cut them all down and then a serious discussion between the two will begin.

Readers will recall that Code is the only remaining Inner of the organization named Kara, who has inherited Isshiki Otsutsuki's will to become an Otsutsuki God. To achieve this, he needs to cultivate the God Tree that will bear the Chakra Fruit. This fruit will grant him godlike powers upon consumption. However, cultivating the God Tree requires feeding an Otsutsuki to the Ten Tails, and Code had his sights set on Boruto and Kawaki to fulfil this role.

Moreover, cultivating the God Tree will present a significant danger as the tree will suck the life energy from the entire planet on which it is planted. However, in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 2, Code, who is already aware of this outcome, will express indifference toward the planet's fate. On the other hand, Boruto will prophesizes an even bleaker future if Code chooses to continue on this road.

Boruto then discloses that Code does not know about the true horrors of the Ten Tails. The Claw Grimes are no longer the Ten Tails creatures that consume anything until they encounter an Otsutsuki. Code transformed Ten Tails when he created the Claw Grime army using his Claw Marks, potentially disrupting the usual order of things.

In Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 2, the young Uzumaki seemingly suggests that Code may lose control over his army in future, potentially resulting in chaos. The Claw Grimes accompanying Code in this latest ambush will indeed exhibit superior abilities, with eyes resembling the Rinnegan. Moreover, they will be seen absorbing shinobis and transforming them into trees. If Boruto's prophecy is correct, readers will have to wait and watch what they do once they are free.

It is interesting that Boruto will have knowledge of the future. This suggests that either he gained insight from Momoshiki, who is known for his ability to foresee the future, or that there is always the chance that he inherited Momoshiki's abilities.

If true, this is a tremendous power up for the young protagonist, who had previously lost everything. Moreover, at the end of Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 2, Boruto will be ready to reveal a new technique, the Rasengan Uzuhiko, indicating that he has been hard at work since his departure from Konoha.

