Naruto: Minato one-shot confirms the Yellow Flash to be the original creator of Rasengan, not Ashura

The Naruto: Minato one-shot manga, officially titled Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral, is one of the hottest topics of discussion within the anime community. Since the Boruto series took over, fans have been yearning for some original content from mangaka Masashi Kishimoto. So recently, a Naruto popularity poll was held, and Minato Namikaze won it by a landslide. It was announced that the poll winner would have their own one-shot manga written and illustrated by Kishimoto himself.

The Naruto: Minato one-shot manga gives insight into the creator of the iconic ninjutsu, the Rasengan. The community has had a ton of discussions surrounding the creator and the origin of this technique. Some claimed Ashura to be the creator of this technique. But, the Naruto: Minato one-shot manga confirmed the creator of this technique.

Naruto: Minato one-shot manga: Understanding how Minato created the Rasengan

Minato creates the Rasengan while training with Jiraiya (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto)

Minato Namikaze was supposed to train with Kushina. However, he decided to train with Jiraiya and perfect a technique he had created. When he was on a mission, he was able to observe the Tailed Beast Bomb quite closely, which gave him the idea to create the technique.

Minato decided to knead chakra that is rotating in different directions to make a spherical shape on the palm of his hand. Minato displayed a flash of brilliance which seemed to have been triggered when Jiraiya offered him popsicles. He realized that kneading opposite whirls in the same direction would lead to the technique taking shape on his palm.

In Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral, they also provided the first ever name that the Yellow Flash had given for this technique, and it was not Rasengan. Minato had initially named it “Halo Hair Whorl of Jiraiya Inspired by Frozen Dessert Twin Style Sphere,” and Jiraiya immediately criticized it. The name was too long and lame, according to the Pervy Sage. The Naruto: Minato one-shot manga also revealed why Minato wanted to develop this technique.

He realized that Kushina was an incredibly strong woman because she was the Nine-Tailed Beast Jinchuriki. Minato also accounted for the fact that the village could use her in battle since their village was at war.

The Yellow Flash of Konoha Village wanted to create a technique that would be on par with an attack that a Tailed Beast could produce. He created this technique to protect Kushina, as he didn’t want to lose her in battle. This angered Kurama, who resided in her, and the Tailed Beast’s chakra started to ooze out.

🔆🌙 @wlwsasuke minato and kushina have one of the most beautiful love stories in shonen anime and the new minato one shot confirmed it

Minato helped Kushina seal the Nine-Tailed Beast when she nearly killed him in the process. Towards the end of the Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral, Minato was alive and healthy. He also had an important discussion with Kushina at the Spiral Staircase. Kushina wanted to name the technique since she found “Halo Hair Whorl of Jiraiya Inspired by Frozen Dessert Twin Style Sphere” extremely long and lame.

She was the one who named it Rasengan, and Minato loved it. The Naruto: Minato one-shot manga ended on an incredibly wholesome note that fans absolutely loved.

