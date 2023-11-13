Boruto Chapter 84: Major spoilers to expect

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4, also known as Boruto chapter 84, is set to be released on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The previous chapter saw Boruto use his Rasengan: Uzuhiko to disorient Code, who was forced to run away from the Hidden Leaf Village. While Kawaki confronted Boruto for a fight, Boruto managed to locate the Ten Tails using Toads.

The upcoming manga chapter is just days away, so fans have become quite eager to learn what will happen next. With Boruto having located the Ten Tails' location, what will he do?

Boruto chapter 84 spoilers are expected to appear online 4-5 days before the chapter's release.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

What to expect from Boruto Chapter 84 spoilers?

Boruto may reverse summon himself to the Ten Tails' location

Boruto communicating with toad in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto seemed very adamant about stopping Code's plan involving the Ten-Tailed Beast, so he planted one of his Toads on Code to possibly locate the beast. With the protagonist having successfully located his target, he could likely use the Reverse Summoning Technique to teleport himself to the Toad's location. Hence, fans can expect Boruto to try and defeat the Ten-Tails in the upcoming chapter.

Boruto chapter 84 may reveal why Boruto knows about Ten Tails' horrors

Ten-Tails as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

It was in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 that the protagonist started speaking about the horrors of the Ten-Tailed Beast. While it is true that the Tailed Beast is very dangerous, there is no reason why Boruto should know this. The Ten-Tailed Beast last appeared in the franchise during the Shinobi World War in Naruto Shippuden. Considering that Boruto was born years after that, he should realistically have no idea what the Tailed-Beast is capable of.

The only logical conclusion for this might be that his master Sasuke Uchiha must have either narrated his experience or had Boruto witness the same using one of his Genjutsu. The other theory that fans are very adamant about is that Boruto traveled back in time to witness the same himself.

Boruto may defeat Code in Boruto chapter 84

Code after being attacked with Rasengan: Uzuhiko in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

The last time Boruto confronted Code, he needed the White Karma user to stay alive so that he could locate the Ten-Tails. Having accomplished that task, he has no need for Code to be kept alive. Therefore, he might likely defeat the White Karme user, following which, Boruto may proceed with his primary plan.

That said, he has already put Code under his Rasengan: Uzuhiko jutsu, making him disoriented enough to lose his balance and fall down trying to stand. Hence, there is a likely possibility that the protagonist might leave the antagonist with the effects of the Jutsu to have him suffer from it in the long run.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.