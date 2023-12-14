Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 official preview reveals a Sasuke flashback

On Thursday, December 14, 2023, the official Naruto website released a preview for the upcoming Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5. The preview illustration hints at a flashback scene of Sasuke Uchiha. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 will be released worldwide on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

The previous chapters revealed how people who were bitten by a Claw Grime turned into a Divine Tree. With that, a sentient Divine Tree version of the person was also created. This development saw the manga introduce the new antagonist group of the series. Following that, it was revealed that Boruto had teamed up with Kashin Koji while Sasuke had been turned into a Divine Tree.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 preview hints at Sasuke and Boruto's flashback

Boruto and Sasuke as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 preview (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 sneak peek hints to fans that the upcoming manga chapter will focus on Sasuke Uchiha and Boruto's flashback. The previous chapter revealed how Sasuke had been turned into a Divine Tree. Hence, the upcoming chapter is likely set to describe how the events came about.

As for the panel, Boruto can be seen smiling while speaking to Sasuke. He had his own cloak and sword, meaning that he did not inherit the same from his master. In addition, his hair is quite long, compared to his current hairstyle which is short in comparison.

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

According to the rough translation for the panel, it seems like Boruto is quite fond of his new attire and gear. Hence, he is seemingly asking for his master's approval whether he looks like a full-fledged shinobi or not.

In addition, the manga panel also makes it very evident that Boruto was quite happy traveling and training with Sasuke. However, his entire attitude and way of speaking changed after Sasuke got turned into a Divine Tree.

What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5?

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in the Boruto movie (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As evident from the chapter preview, the upcoming chapter will feature a flashback. Therefore, fans can expect to see how Sasuke felt about traveling with Boruto. Eida's ability had manipulated him to believe that Boruto was an outsider who killed Naruto and Hinata. Thus, there is reason to believe that, despite Sarada's request to help Boruto, Sasuke might hold some resentment.

Additionally, the chapter could reveal the master-student duo's confrontation with Code and how Sasuke got turned into a Divine Tree. Lastly, the chapter might reveal how Kashin Koji teamed up with Boruto.