Boruto: Two Blue Vortex - Why the Shinju's targets make perfect sense, explained

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 revealed the individual identities and targets of the sentient God Trees. This revelation gave fans some hints about the possible fights they were set to witness in the series' future. While fans would think the targets seemed too random, there is reason to believe they make perfect sense.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga revealed that Code's manipulations of the Claw Grimes had caused them to not just turn someone into a God Tree but also create a sentient version of the same. Thus, Code created a strong antagonist group that is set to be the focus of the manga's future arcs.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex - Why do the Shinju's targets make sense?

Claw Grime as seen in the Boruto manga (Image via Shueisha)

The Shinju are self-aware sentient God Trees formed when a Claw Grime bites a person. A Claw Grime is a humanoid soldier created by Code from the Ten-Tails' flesh. Hence, the Claw Grimes behave similarly to a Ten Tails. They search for an Otsutsuki to consume to inadvertently produce the Chakra fruit.

However, considering that the Shinju are God Trees, they should be able to produce a Chakra Fruit. Unfortunately, they lack the essential resources necessary to create one, i.e., an Otsutsuki. Hence, they should ideally be looking for an Otsutsuki to devour. But, considering that the Shinju have inherited the chakra and appearance of the person the Claw Grime bit, their desires have changed.

Hidari as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

The Shinju no longer desire to devour an Otsutsuki. Instead, they want the person their original personality had a deep connection with. This is evident from the Shinju called Hidari. He was based on Sasuke Uchiha and decided to target Sarada Uchiha, the person Sasuke cared about the most. In reality, Sasuke sacrificed himself so that Boruto could protect Sarada. However, his Shinju was planning to devour her.

Meanwhile, Matsuri, the Shinju based on Moegi, planned to devour Konohamaru Sarutobi. Considering that Moegi and Konohamaru have been friends since childhood, it is obvious that they would have a strong connection.

Matsuri as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

The Shinju based on Bug was targeting Eida. While he did not have a deep connection with the cyborg, like other people, Bug was infatuated with her due to Amado's modifications. Hence, it is possible that Bug's infatuation with her may have forced his Shinju to target her.

Lastly, there was Jūra, the supposed leader of the new antagonist group. He was targeting Naruto Uzumaki. However, the manga has yet to reveal the person Jūra was based on. Given the hints, many fans believe that the Shinju leader is based on Gaara. This is mainly due to his hairstyle and the Kazekage's closeness to Naruto.

Jura as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Nevertheless, there also lies the possibility that Jūra is based on Jigen. The manga revealed how the Shinju were tasked with devouring the chakra of everyone on the planet. While Jigen has already died, there remains the possibility that the Claw Grime may have accessed Jigen's chakra. If Jūra is actually based on Jigen, Naruto being his target makes sense, considering how the Seventh Hokage took away his adoptive son Kawaki.