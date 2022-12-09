Naruto: Is Gaara an Uzumaki? Sand Ninja's red hair mystery, explained

Naruto is one of those few Shonen anime with a cast that always has something to offer when connected to their past, backstories, and lineage. With Naruto himself being an Uzumaki, fans were in disbelief after realizing that Tsunade, the granddaughter of the first Hokage Hashirama Senju and Mito Uzumaki, was in some way related to Naruto by their Uzumaki bloodline.

Similarly, fans of the series were left in disbelief once they learned that two red-haired characters in the series, Nagato and Karin, were both Uzumaki. Something to note was how neither of them had their last names revealed initially, following which their descent was revealed.

Similarly, many Naruto fans are led to believe that another popular red-haired character, Gaara, is also an Uzumaki. So, why does Gaara have red hair?

Naruto: Is Gaara's red hair hinting at him being an Uzumaki?

Gaara, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

No, Gaara's red hair is not a hint of him being an Uzumaki. While he does have red hair, it is not a direct indication of him being a part of the Uzumaki bloodline.

Similar to Gaara, there have been several red-haired characters in the series, such as Otogakure Kunoichi and Sound Four member Tayuya, and Kumogakure Kunoichi and Team Samui member Karui, both of whom have no relation unveiled to the Uzumaki clan.

Sasori as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Similarly, Gaara could also be one of several such characters who have appeared in the series but have no relation to the Uzumaki clan. Even Sasori of the Red Sand had red hair. Thus, there is a possibility that red hair color isn't that uncommon within the Hidden Sand Village.

Why does Gaara have no last name?

The reason behind Gaara having no last name hasn't been revealed yet, as several characters in the series have not had their last names revealed. A few such characters are Gaara's family members, such as his father, Rasa, and his siblings, Kankuro and Temari.

Tsunade as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the Hidden Sand Village people having no last name could be a common thing, something to note is how Tsunade, a descendant of the Senju and Uzumaki clans, had no last name revealed.

As it is evident to everyone that she is of Senju descent, there should be no need for her to hide the same. Thus, it is quite confusing why Tsunade has no last name revealed, which is something similar to Gaara.

Nagato as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Just like Tsunade, Nagato and Karin also had their descent only revealed later. Until then, both characters had no last name, which could lead fans to believe that the absence of the last name could hint towards a character with Uzumaki lineage.

However, the only thing that has kept fans from believing is the other characters in the series that do not have their last names revealed. Two such characters were part of Tsunade's team, the Legendary Sannins Jiraiya and Orochimaru.

Final thoughts

Gaara as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Lastly, the only indication of someone being a part of the Uzumaki clan is their high chakra reserves, which Gaara has in plenty. Even after losing Shukaku, Gaara had huge chakra reserves, however, it cannot be confirmed whether it is because he is an Uzumaki or because he received such chakra because of being a Jinchuriki for about 15 years of his life.

